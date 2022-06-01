Blues re-sign defenseman Rosen

Defenseman Calle Rose, who was scheduled for unrestricted free agency, has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Blues.

Rosen gets $750,000 next season at the NHL level, or $400,000 at the AHL level. The following season, the numbers are $775,000 NHL, $450,000 AHL.

The 28-year-old native of Vaxjo, Sweden, played in a NHL career-high 18 regular-season games for the Blues this past season with two goals and five assists, and was minus-2. He averaged 14 minutes 20 seconds of ice time. Both goals came in an 8-3 Blues win at Nashville on April 17.

Rosen also played in nine of the Blues’ 12 playoff games – his first postseason games in the NHL - with no goals or assists. He averaged 14:28 of ice time and also was minus-2.

He spent most of the regular season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, where he had four goals and 24 assists in 40 games. Once the Blues were ousted in the second-round of the NHL playoffs by Colorado, Rosen was re-assigned to Springfield. He will see more playoff action there because the T-Birds open the Eastern Conference finals Saturday against the Laval Rocket.

