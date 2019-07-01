The heart of the Blues' free agency will be in retaining their long list of restricted free agents, and the team took a step in that direction in re-signing forward Sammy Blais on Tuesday, the first day of the NHL free agency period.
Blais, 23, has agreed to a one-year, one-way deal worth $850,000.
Blais appeared in 32 regular-season games, scoring two goals with two assists. He also had a shootout goal on Feb. 23 to give the Blues a 2-1 home victory over Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins.
He was a healthy scratch in the Blues' first 11 playoff games, but played in the final 15 postseason contests with one goal and two assists. He was plus-3 overall in those 15 games. His one playoff goal was a big one, helping the Blues finish off Dallas 4-1 in Game 6 of their Round 2 series not long after Stars goalie Ben Bishop had been dazed with a Colton Parayko shot.
Blais was among nine restricted free agents to receive qualifying offers from the Blues, including seven who were on their Stanley Cup roster. He spent much of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons bouncing back and forth between the team's AHL affiliate in San Antonio and St. Louis, but was a much more physical player this season.
AUSTRALIAN FORWARD SIGNS
The Blues got on the board in free agency with a depth signing. The team has agreed to terms with forward Nathan Walker on a two-year deal, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie.
It's a two-way contract, paying Walker $700,000 this coming season if he's in the NHL and $300,000 if he's in the American Hockey League. In the second year of the deal, Walker gets $700,000 (NHL) and $350,000 (AHL), according to McKenzie.
Walker, 25, was born in Wales but grew up in Australia. He has played all over, including for Australia in international play and the Czech Republic at the junior level.
He became the first Australian drafted when the Washington Capitals selected him 89th overall in 2014. He subsequently became the first Australian to play in the NHL, although it's a slim resumé with only 12 regular-season games total.
He played in three games for the Capitals last season with one assist, spending most of the season with the Hershey Bears of the AHL. He had 17 goals and 22 assists in 58 games for the Bears.
***
Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon, who was in Blues training camp last preseason but spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the San Antonio Rampage, has signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as an unrestricted free agent.
It's a two-year, two-way deal for Wotherspoon, good for an average of $700,000 if he stays at the NHL level. Wotherspoon, 26, had four goals and 18 assists and was minus-3 in 70 games for the Rampage last season.
A second-round pick by Calgary in 2011, Wotherspoon has played in only 30 NHL games _ all with the Flames.
He had been signed to a one-year, two-way deal by the Blues last year at this time.