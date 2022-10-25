Blues receive a 4-0 reality check from Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It wasn’t nearly as bad as 4-0. Then again, it wasn’t good.

Midway through the third period, the Blues trailed the Winnipeg Jets by only 1-0.

“We were right there,” goalie Thomas Greiss said. “Like one bounce, one goal, it’s a different game.”

Unfortunately, that once bounce never came. Instead, three more Winnipeg pucks bounced into the St. Louis net — one of which was of the empty-net variety.

The Blues were outshot 43-25 — including 21-7 in the final period. And they were outhit 39-19 by the bigger Jets. So all things considered, the Blues pretty much deserved what they got Monday at Canada Life Centre.

As straight-shooting Blues veteran Brayden Schenn put it: “I don’t think we deserved to win by any means. We were in it till the midway point of the third period, but I don’t think we deserved to win.

“That wasn’t our best. And we’ll flush it out and get ready for a good Oiler team.”

The Blues went 2-1-0 on their three-game, eight-day road trip. At 3-1 overall, they were the last NHL team to lose a game, albeit having still played the fewest games of anyone in the league. (Detroit has yet to lose in regulation, but has two overtime losses.)

And their streak of 108 games without being shut out, the longest active scoring streak in the league, is now over. So they return home for Wednesday’s game against Edmonton knowing they have work to do.

“We were good in the first, I thought it was a good period — good starting period,” coach Craig Berube said. “And then execution was not good by us, and penalties.”

The Blues never seemed quite connected on offense. Sometimes their spacing was off, with two players crowding each other in the same area as the puck. Sometimes passes just missed connecting. And sometimes, they passed the puck when they should’ve held onto it for a little while. Or vice versa.

They were in a word: disjointed.

“We don’t want to blame it on the ice, but we were fighting the puck a bit,” captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “You could just see, passes were made and there’d be a bad bounce.

“And we go to make the next pass and fought it. Sometimes that just happens. It’s a night where we’re all wanting to make a good play, but just over-thinking it and not being clean. Not executing. It’s tough to gain any momentum and take over a game like that.

“So it happens, we’ll respond, we all can be better and go from there.”

After being sent to the penalty box only four times overall in their first three contests, the Blues made five trips to the sin bin Monday night, including 62 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage by Winnipeg late in the third period.

But the Blues remain perfect on the penalty kill this season — they did not yield a power play goal to the Jets and have not given up one this season. Nonetheless, the penalties meant Winnipeg (3-3-0) had the puck a lot over the final two periods — which helped them build offensive momentum during 5-on-5 play.

“I started with taking a penalty that you can’t take,” Schenn said. “I gotta be smarter.”

It was a strange penalty to take — with Schenn cross-checking Neal Pionk in front of God and country near the Winnipeg net with 45 seconds left in the first period of a scoreless game.

The last 1:16 of the Schenn penalty spilled over into the second period. Then Niko Mikkola got two all-expenses paid trips to the box, first for interfering with Pierre-Luc Dubois at the 5:20 mark and then for tripping Mark Scheifele at the 17:06 mark. Do the math, and Winnipeg had the man advantage for 5:16 of the 20 minutes in the second period.

In between those Mikkola infractions, Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at the 10:30 mark of the second. His fourth goal of the season came after two shifts in which the Jets enjoyed extended offensive zone time. Scheifele was left open net front, and after taking a pass from Josh Morrissey, made a slick, quick move to beat Greiss.

“He’s an elite player,” Greiss said. “He’s got good hands; he can make those moves.”

So for the first time this season, the Blues trailed in a game. For only the second time in franchise history, the Blues entered the night with three consecutive games to start a season without trailing. They made it to 3 ½ games Monday, but couldn’t tie the franchise record of four straight such games.

Additionally, Scheifele’s score was the first goal allowed by the Blues in more than five periods, plus an overtime, dating back to the second period of the team’s 4-3 overtime win Oct. 19 in Seattle.

All told, the scoreless streak lasted 114 minutes 9 seconds, or nearly two full games.

It stayed 1-0 until midway through the third period when Sam Gagner and Morgan Barrow scored three minutes apart. (The final Winnipeg goal was an empty-netter by Cole Perfetti.)

“We stopped moving our feet and making plays and making it simple,” Schenn said. “That team checks hard. They’re quick and you have to go north with the puck, and I think we started coming back a bit and didn’t build our game in the second period the way we wanted to.”

In the process, they wasted an impressive effort by Greiss in his Blues debut. All told he made 39 saves, setting a franchise record for a goalie in his first game with the team.

"He played fantastic tonight,” O’Reilly said. “That could've been a lot worse — that score tonight — and he made some key saves at some key times.

“It's disappointing because we would've liked to have a better effort in front of him and make it easier for him.”

Maybe next time.