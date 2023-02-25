The funk continues. A late St. Louis goal forced the game into overtime, but Pittsburgh came away with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Blues on Saturday at Enterprise Center.

Bryan Rust snuck behind the Blues' defense to score a relatively easy game-winner at the 1:16 mark of overtime.

The Blues are now 0-3-2 since the Ryan O'Reilly trade and 26-28-5 overall. Pittsburgh, fighting for a wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference, snapped a four-game losing streak - improving to 28-21-9.

Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 1-0 lead just 23 seconds into the second period. His 17th goal of the season came when he deflected a Robert Thomas shot from outside the left circle past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

Jarry entered the afternoon with a 4-0-0 career record against the Blues and a 1:14 goals-against average. The Buchnevich goal was only the fifth he has allowed against St. Louis.

The Penguins are a quick transition team and they tied the game at 1-1 at the 6:59 mark of the second when Evgeni Malkin converted on a 2-on-1 rush for his 22nd goal of the season.

Pittsburgh took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Marcus Pettersson with 5:28 left in the third, but the Blues tied it when Justin Faulk tapped in the puck to culminate a wild net-front scrum that involved seven players and tied the game 2-2 with 2:27 left in the third period.

The Blues’ power play woes continued. The team went 0-for-3 on the power play, including four minutes on a high-sticking double-minor against Jason Zucker to close the first period. The Blues’ season-long power play drought is now 0-for-19 since the Ryan O’Reilly trade.

Binnington put in nearly a full day’s work in the opening period, stopping 21 Pittsburgh shots. It marked the fourth-highest number of saves by a Blues goalie in any period this season:

Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots in the third period of a 3-0 victory at Minnesota on Jan. 8.

Greiss made 22 third-period saves in a 5-4 shootout win over Washington on Nov 17.

Binnington made 22 third-period saves in a 3-2 win at Vegas on Nov. 12.

All told the Blues were outshot 21-7 in the first period Saturday – at one point the shots on goal were even at 4-4. Yes, the Blues had only seven shots in the period even though they had a four-minute power play to end the first after Jason Zucker got a double-minor for high-sticking Justin Faulk.

Twelve seconds remained on the power play when the period ended – but the Blues had only two shots on goal in the first 3:48 of the man advantage.