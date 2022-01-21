Blues rock the Kraken 5-0

SEATTLE – This being their first trip to the Emerald City, the Blues made the unusual move of arriving a day early. You know, get the lay of the land, etc.

Turns out it was worth the extra day. They defeated Seattle 5-0 Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, for their second win over the expansion Kraken in eight days.

Seattle gave the Blues fits Dec. 13 in St. Louis, with the Blues rallying with a couple of third-period goals for a 2-1 victory. Not so much Friday.

Coach Craig Berube warned his players not to take the Kraken lightly prior to this game. He expected a tough game. It wasn’t so tough this time around, with the Blues in control pretty much the entire way.

St. Louis scored just about every way imaginable: Shorthanded (Tyler Bozak), power play (Brayden Schenn), penalty shot (Colton Parayko), and even strength (Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou).

Parayko’s goal, at the 7:40 mark of the third period, was the first for a Blues defenseman in franchise history according to the team. It was the first time a Blues defenseman even had a penalty shot since 1985, and the first penalty-shot goal for St. Louis since T.J. Oshie in 2014.

It was a slow-motion goal by Parayko, who took his time skating in from center ice and beat Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stick side.

Seattle, last in the Pacific Division at 12-24-4, was seeking its third win in a row, which would have been a record for the fledgling franchise. Meanwhile, the Blues improved to 24-11-5, remaining within striking distance of Colorado for the Central Division lead.

As stellar as they have played at home, Friday’s win merely put them above sea level on the road at 8-7-3. They now head north of the border for games Sunday at Vancouver and Monday at Calgary.

For only the second time all season, the Blues had every forward on the roster available for duty. Ville Husso, making a surprise back-to-back start in goal, won his first road game in four tries this season (1-2-1).

Part of Berube’s game-day message to the team was getting off to a quick start. The Blues heeded those words with special teams leading the way.

Just over four minutes into the game David Perron headed to the box for an illegal check to the head. With less than 20 seconds remaining on the penalty kill, Brandon Saad headed down the ice on a 2-on-1 break with Bozak.

Patience was a virtue for Saad, who slid the puck past a sliding Vince Dunn – the former Blue – to Bozak on right wing. Bozak had an empty-net and scored his second goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at the 5:54 mark of the first.

It was the Blues’ sixth shorthanded goal of the season, one of which was an empty-netter by Buchnevich (against Washington). For Bozak, it was the ninth “shorty” of his career. Since the start of last season, Bozak has scored a modest seven goals, but three have been shorthanded scores.

On the other side of special teams, the Blues entered the night tied for first with Toronto on the power play, with a 29.5 success rate. They added to that success with a power-play goal by Schenn midway through the first period.

With Adam Larsson off for delay of game, Perron shot from distance. Ryan O’Reilly deflected the puck through the legs of Daccord. However, it looked like the puck wasn’t going in until Schenn came in to poke in the rebound.

It was Schenn’s eighth goal of the season and his third in four periods since returning from the COVID list. So for only the third time in their last 14 games, the Blues scored two goals in the opening period. And for the first time since Dec. 9 (against Detroit), they took a two-goal lead into the second period.

So it was a rare chance to see what it was like playing with a lead. Alas, the Blues remained stuck in neutral in a scoreless second period. Seattle tightened up defensively in the neutral zone, and got some early momentum offensively on a power play after Robert Bortuzzo was sent off for charging.

One of Husso’s best saves came at the 9:38 mark of the second when Seattle’s Riley Sheahan tried to go 5-hole with a backhand on a breakaway. No dice. Husso turned him away, and the now-familiar “Huus!” chant was heard in Climate Pledge. (Blues fans show up everywhere around the NHL.)

The Blues had several good chances to pad their lead, but Daccord played much better than his skimpy NHL career resume would indicate: 1-6-1 record, 3.58 goals-against average, .887 save percentage entering Friday’s game.

The Blues have ruled second periods this season, with a league-best plus-25 goal differential in the period. But it stayed at plus-25 Friday. For only the third time in 20 games, the Blues failed to score in the second.

They made up for it with three goals in the first 9½ minutes of the third period. Buchnevich, returning from the COVID list Friday, scored just 24 seconds into the period to make it 3-0. Then came the Parayko goal and one by Kyrou.

After Friday’s game, Buchnevich, Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev all share the team lead with 15 goals.

Husso registered his third career shutout and his second of this season, stopping 27 shots. In two games against the Kraken this season, he has stopped 58 of 59 shots.

