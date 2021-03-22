Blues' Sanford back, and maybe Thomas, too

Berube said a while back that Thomas could play by the end of this trip, which concludes Thursday in Minnesota, and tonight could be the night.

“He’s possible tonight,” Berube said. “Yeah, he has (progressed). You know, just practicing today and the other day with us, doing things. He feels comfortable. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Berube said Bozak, who returned at the start of this trip last Wednesday against Los Angeles, will miss his second consecutive games. Bozak played against the Kings and then again Friday in San Jose – scoring a key goal against the Sharks.

But he missed Saturday’s game in San Jose and will be out tonight with an upper-body injury that Berube says is unrelated to the concussion that sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was on the ice for Monday’s morning skate.

Blais’ play had perked up earlier this month with a four-game stretch that included a goal and two assists. But three so-so games followed, and he will be a healthy scratch tonight.

“I find he’s playing without any emotion out there,” Berube said. “When I say that I don’t want it to be taken in the wrong context. I don’t want penalties and running around and that kind of thing. But you gotta have emotion when you play the hockey game.