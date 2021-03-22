Blues' Sanford back, and maybe Thomas, too

LAS VEGAS – Zach Sanford is back in the lineup tonight for the Blues, and Robert Thomas might be, too.
Tyler Bozak will miss his second consecutive game because of an upper-body injury. And Sammy Blais is a healthy scratch.
Yes, it was a newsy morning skate here at T-Mobile Arena as the Blues completed preparations for their 9 p.m. (Central) contest with the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.
Sanford spent a couple of extra nights in San Jose in self-isolation, but once he cleared the NHL’s COVID protocols, he zipped over to Vegas on Monday morning and arrived in time to skate.
He will be on the third line with Mike Hoffman and possibly Thomas, and also did some work on the second power play unit.
“It’s one of those crazy years and stuff happens, luckily it all got cleared up,” Sanford said.
Sanford was on the NHL’s COVID list for two days – Saturday and Sunday, missing Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sharks.
“Just a false positive,” he said. “I had two (subsequent) negative tests and am good to go.”
Thomas, meanwhile, took part in the morning skate and alternated with Sanford getting reps on the power play. He has missed 19 games after suffering a broken when falling hard to the ice Feb. 6 against Arizona.
Berube said a while back that Thomas could play by the end of this trip, which concludes Thursday in Minnesota, and tonight could be the night.
“He’s possible tonight,” Berube said. “Yeah, he has (progressed). You know, just practicing today and the other day with us, doing things. He feels comfortable. So we’ll see how it goes.”
Berube said Bozak, who returned at the start of this trip last Wednesday against Los Angeles, will miss his second consecutive games. Bozak played against the Kings and then again Friday in San Jose – scoring a key goal against the Sharks.
But he missed Saturday’s game in San Jose and will be out tonight with an upper-body injury that Berube says is unrelated to the concussion that sidelined him for 21 games earlier this season. He was on the ice for Monday’s morning skate.
Blais’ play had perked up earlier this month with a four-game stretch that included a goal and two assists. But three so-so games followed, and he will be a healthy scratch tonight.
“I find he’s playing without any emotion out there,” Berube said. “When I say that I don’t want it to be taken in the wrong context. I don’t want penalties and running around and that kind of thing. But you gotta have emotion when you play the hockey game.
“You gotta be involved in all areas of the game. I find he’s a little bit disconnected right now in his play. And just not showing enough emotion, just not giving us enough. So sometimes a reset’s important for a player and that’s what I talked to him about today – having a ‘watch’ tonight. Watch the game and hopefully he finds some mojo back here again.
“He’s been a good player for us over the last couple years. I know it’s not always consistent with injuries and other things but we do need Sammy Blais. And we need him to be a good player for us.”
Blais was on the ice more than 45 minutes after the conclusion of the morning skate, working with other extras and taxi squad members. That group was joined for part of their session by Colton Parayko, doing some work as he continues his rehab and recovery from a back injury.
BLUES’ PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Kyrou-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-Thomas/Joshua-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-Walker
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Scandella
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
