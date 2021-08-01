Blues' Sanford files for salary arbitration

Blues restricted free agent Zach Sanford has filed for salary arbitration.

Sunday was the deadline for eligible RFAs to file for arbitration, and Sanford was among 17 players throughout the NHL to do so according to the NHL Players’ Association. Former Blues’ defenseman Vince Dunn, now a member of the Seattle Kraken via the expansion draft, also filed for arbitration.

Hearings will be held from Aug. 11-26.

Sanford was one of five Blues to file for arbitration two years ago after the team's Stanley Cup season, but settled on a two-year contract worth $1.5 million a year prior to his scheduled hearing.

The 26-year-old forward from Salem, Mass., had a career year in 2019-20, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 58 games. His plus-minus differential of plus-13 was second-best on the team.

But he slipped to 10 goals and six assists this past season in 52 games, and was a team-worst minus-13.

The Blues have two other unsigned restricted free agents in forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, but neither player is eligible for arbitration.

Here's the complete list of players seekig arbitration from the NHLPA:

