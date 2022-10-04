Blues Scott Perunovich out six months with shoulder surgery

Turns out it’s a shoulder injury, not a wrist injury as originally suspected. But the result is the same for young defenseman Scott Perunovich. He will be sidelined for a long time.

The Blues announced Tuesday that Perunovich will undergo left shoulder surgery and will be re-evaluated in six months. As such, that takes him to early April – or basically the remainder of the regular season.

Perunovich, 24, suffered a fractured left shoulder in the Blues’ preseason game in Chicago on Sept. 27, when he was bumped into the boards by the Blackhawks’ Michal Teply. Perunovich braced himself for the hit with his left arm, and left the ice holding the arm down by the hand/wrist.

According to the Blues, the injury is unrelated to the torn left labrum that sidelined him for the entire 2020-21 season and required surgery. Last season, he was sidelined for a significant period following left wrist surgery.

All along, the expectation was that Perunovich would be sidelined for a significant period of time with the latest injury. In Perunovich’s absence, Calle Rosen, Tyler Tucker and Matthew Kessel are competing for the seventh defenseman spot on the roster.

