BLUES SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Game 1: at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, Game 2: at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, Game 3: at Blues, 7 p.m., TNT
Mon. May 23, Game 4: at Blues, 8:30 p.m., TNT
(*) Wed. May 25, Game 5: at Colorado, TBA
(*) Fri. May 27, Game 6: at Blues, TBA
(*) Sun. May 29, Game 7: at Colorado, TBA
(*) – If necessary
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.
Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas covers Blues hockey for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
