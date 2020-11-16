Blues seeing red in new "reverse-retro" jersey

For a team that calls itself the Blues, there sure is a lot of red in the new reverse-retro jersey unveiled by the Blues and the NHL on Monday.
Then again, that’s the whole idea of “reverse” retro; it “reverses” the colors of the home jersey worn from 1995-97 by the Blues.
And that means plenty of red on the jersey — with the color blue only on the sleeves from the elbow down, on a swatch of blue above the waist and the Bluenote on the jersey front. There is also a strip of blue ringing the neck as well as a patch of a blue horn on top of one shoulder.
The Adidas jerseys will be worn by all 31 NHL teams in several games during the 2020-21 season, including the renewal of rivalry matchups. It marks the first time in league history that every team in the league has participated in an alternate jersey program, according to an NHL press release.
“Hockey fans love retro jerseys and reverse-retro is a great opportunity for Adidas to work closely with the NHL and all 31 teams to bring back a design from a meaningful point in team history with a unique twist,” said Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey.“
The early response from Blues fans? Uh, not great. For a sampling, check out the replies to the tweet unveiling the look @StLouisBlues.
St. Louis Reds? I think I’m going to puke. Epic fail. Worst jersey ever.— Joe Caspermeyer (@CaspermeyerJoe) November 16, 2020
2020 just keeps delivering kicks to the pants pic.twitter.com/SgC2rj0Ge4— Alex Primo (@The_Real_Primo) November 16, 2020
It's literally reverse retro, that's the whole point— Emily Abt (@CheerLifeInc) November 16, 2020
I thought the point of a new jersey was to entice people to buy them?— Joe Sobek (@Jobek96) November 16, 2020
The reverse-retro can be ordered now at STLAuthentics.com and will be available at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center starting Dec. 1. The jerseys cost $189, which does not include a name or number on the back.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.