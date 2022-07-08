Blues select center, defenseman with two picks in 3rd round

The Blues got Day 2 of the NHL started with two picks in the third round.

At No. 73 overall, the Blues selected Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, a left shooting center from Finland. He was ranked 25th on NHL Central Scouting’s list of European skaters. That was the pick they got in the Ville Husso trade to Detroit announced earlier Friday.

With their original pick at No. 88 overall, the Blues selected defenseman Michael Buchinger, a defenseman from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

Playing mainly at the U-20 level in Finland’s unior hockey league, Kaskimaki, 18, had 19 goals and 21 assists in 31 games at that level. He really stood out playing on Finland’s U-18 national team, scoring nine goals with eight assists in 20 additional games.

Buchinger, also 18, had five goals and 39 assists for Guelph this past season in 63 games in what was his first season in the OHL. He’s 6-0, 185 and shoots left.

In the fourth round, at No. 120 overall, the Blues selected left-shooting defenseman Arseni Koromyslov of SKA St. Petersburg 2. Koromyslov, 18, was ranked 50th among Central Scouting’s European skaters. He spent most of his time at the junior level, with four goals and 15 assists in 42 games, but also played in a few games at the KHL level and in international play.