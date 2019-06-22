With their first pick of the NHL draft, No. 62 overall at the end of the second round, the Blues selected center Nikita Alexandrov on Saturday.
Alexandrov played for the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior League this past season, and had 27 goals and 34 assists in 64 games. He was plus-24.
Alexandrov is 6-0, 183 pounds and shoots left. Rated No. 29 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting he is of Russian descent, but was born and grew up in Germany.
At the end of the third round, No. 93 overall, the Blues went back to the "Q" _ taking goalie Colten Ellis of Rimouski Oceanic. Ellis, 6-1, 183, posted a 27-15-2 record this past season with three shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
Ellis, 18, also appeared in 12 playoff games, with a 2.36 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He's originally from Nova Scotia.
The Blues didn't have a fourth-round pick, with that pick going to Toronto in the Feb. 2018 trade for Nikita Soshnikov.
In the fifth round, No. 155 overall, they selected center Keean Washkurak from Mississauga in the Ontario Hockey League. Only 17, he had 16 goals and 31 assists last season and also played for Canada's U18 team in the World Championships.
