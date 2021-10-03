Blues send down three more players

The Blues trimmed three more players from their training camp roster on Sunday, sending defensemen Tommy Cross and Tyler Tucker and goaltender Joel Hofer to their AHL affiliate in Springfield.

All three played Saturday night in Independence, Mo., in the Blues' 5-1 loss to Chicago.

Springfield opens its training camp on Monday.

The Blues have 36 players still in camp as they close in on their 22- or 23-man opening day roster. That number is high because the Blues have back-to-back preseason games on Tuesday and Wednesday and coach Craig Berube doesn't want to use his top players in consecutive games in the preseason.

Hofer will likely be the top goalie in Springfield and the first one called up if a need arises in St. Louis. Tucker was called up at the very end of last season when injuries decimated the Blues' defensive corps. Cross, 32, is a veteran minor-leaguer who has played in three NHL games (with the Boston Bruins) and 503 AHL games over a long career. Cross will have to go through waivers.

