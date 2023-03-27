LOS ANGELES - Rookie goalie Joel Hofer, who had four strong games with the Blues and one clunker, has been sent back to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

The Blues indicated that the plan all along was to send him back to Springfield Monday and was unrelated to Hofer’s performance Sunday night, when he was pulled with 3:38 remaining in the first period and the Blues trailing 5-1 in what became a 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Thunderbirds, who were a Calder Cup finalist last season, are in a tight playoff race this season and have nine games remaining in the regular season.

With the Blues, Hofer was 3-0-1, with a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. Since the Blues ended up scoring more than the five goals allowed by Hofer on Sunday, Jordan Binnington actually was charged with the loss in the game. Binnington allowed the last two Kings goals after replacing Hofer.