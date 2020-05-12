You are the owner of this article.
Blues set ticket policy guidelines for games postponed by coronavirus
Blues fans parade like champions as St. Louis Blues capture first Stanley Cup

Blues fans reach for the Stanley Cup as Brayden Schenn walks it toward the Gateway Arch after the championship parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

The Blues have established a ticket policy for games postponed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no cancellation of our games yet, and we’re not exactly sure when that will come,” said Chris Zimmerman, the Blues’ president and CEO of business operations. “But we’ve been working with our season-ticket holders. ... They have a couple of options.”

They can apply money spent for the six home games left on the schedule when play was suspended March 12 as a credit to tickets next season.

“And that can take place effective immediately and impact any future payments,” Zimmerman said. “Or they can reach back to our staff members and get a refund if necessary.”

Zimmerman said single-game ticket buyers can get a refund from their original point of purchase (such as Tickemaster). Or they can leave the money for account credit for single-game ticket purchase next season.

Season-ticket holders received email notification this week of the guidelines.

If the NHL resumes play this season, it's unclear if it will attempt to play any regular-season games. And if that's the case, it's all but a certainty those games would be played without fans in the stands.

