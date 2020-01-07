Blues, Sharks are scoreless after 1

In defenseman Niko Mikkola's NHL debut, and the one-year anniversary of Jordan Binnington's first NHL start, the Blues and the San Jose Sharks were scoreless after a largely uneventful first period Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
The Blues had one power play, when San Jose's Marc-Edouard Vlasic was sent off for holding Mackenzie MacEachern at the 12:21 mark, but got no shots on goal operating against the league's top penalty kill unit (88.4 percent).
The Blues outshot San Jose 10-5 and had a handful of good chances, especially early in the period.