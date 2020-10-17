Blues sign first-round pick Neighbours

First-round draft pick Jake Neigbours has agreed to terms on a three-year entry level contract with the Blues, the team announced Saturday.
Neighbours, 18, is a left winger who was taken No. 26 overall in the draft on Oct. 6. The native of Airdrie, Alberta, has played the last three seasons for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.
He had 70 points in 64 games (23 goals, 47 assists) last season for the Oil Kings.
“Very honoured and excited to have signed my first NHL contract with the @StLouisBlues!” Neighbours said on his Twitter account. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point! Excited for the future!”
