Blues sign RFAs Poganski, Reinke

The Blues continued whittling away at their list of unsigned players, agreeing to terms with restricted free agents Austin Poganski and Mitch Reinke, the team announced Sunday.

Both players agreed to one-year, two-way deals.

The signings leave defensemen Vince Dunn and Jake Walman, both RFAs, as the only unsigned players left on the Blues’ organizational roster.

Veteran forward Troy Brouwer, 35, is an unrestricted free agent, and told the Post-Dispatch recently via text that he doesn’t want to retire but that he has heard nothing from the Blues.

Poganski, 24, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014, who has spent the past two season with the Blues’ old American Hockey League affiliate in San Antonio. This past season, he was called up from San Antonio on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) and played one game (Dec. 10 at Buffalo) before being sent back to San Antonio.

Reinke, also 24, signed with the Blues as an undrafted free agent late in the 2017-18seasons out of the college ranks (Michigan Tech). He played in one game for the Blues at the tail end of that season against Arizona, and has since spent the past two seasons in San Antonio. (Jim Thomas)

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.