St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Monday that the club has signed forwards Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts.
Blues fans will remember Brouwer, 34, from the 2015-16 season season he spent with the club, helping the Blues advance to the Western Conference Finals. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound forward dressed in 75 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers, posting 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and 47 penalty minutes.
Brouwer has played 13 seasons in the NHL, racking up 362 points (181 goals, 181 assists) and 588 penalty minutes in 838 career regular-season games. He has also appeared in 102 career postseason games and captured the 2010 Stanley Cup Championship with the Chicago Blackhawks.
McGinn, 31, was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward has appeared in two games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Charlotte Checkers. McGinn has played for six teams in his 11 seasons, tallying 220 points (117 goals, 103 assists) and 267 penalty minutes in 617 career regular-season games.
The team announced that McGinn will skate with the Blues this morning and Brouwer will be on the ice Tuesday. Armstrong plans to address the media at 11 a.m. Monday at the team's practice facility.