Blues snap skid with 3-2 win over San Jose

The winless streak is gone. Overall, the 12-game run through the Western Conference was a rousing success. And the homecooking, Enterprise Center style, continues to suit the Blues.
A 3-2 victory over San Jose on Tuesday night gave the Blues a 27-10-7 record and their first win of the New Year. That gave the Blues 61 points for the season, and with Colorado losing 5-3 to Colorado, the Blues now have a seven-point lead in the Central Division.
Even with the tough, tough 0-2-1 road trip just completed, Tuesday's win over the Sharks (19-22-4) gave the Blues a 9-2-1 record over 12 consecutive games against the West.
"That’s big," coach Craig Berube said. "We play well against the West, and that’s what you gotta do. That’s big stuff. It was a good game. We got this home stretch and we got off on the right foot. Now we gotta focus on Buffalo."
Starting with Buffalo on Thursday, three of the Blues' next four games are against the Eastern Conference. The San Jose game marked the start of a season-high stretch of five consecutive home games. Another sellout crowd of 18,096 Tuesday witnessed the Blues' sixth straight home victory, dating back to early December.
David Perron scored what proved to be the winner _ his seventh of the season _ with his 18th goal of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes 53 seconds left in the game.
"He’s been a real good player for us all year," Berube said. "Big goal he got there, after we give up one on the (power play). He comes through in the clutch."
San Jose made things interesting with a late shorthanded goal by Erik Karlsson (that was actually poked in by Ryan O'Reilly) but the Blues were able to ride out the final 3:10 with minimal danger.
Earlier, Tyler Bozak scored his fourth goal in six games to break a scoreless tie, and then Ivan Barbshev scored his first goal in a month giving the Blues a 2-0 lead after two periods.
Bozak scored on a smooth give-and-go with Alexander Steen. Bozak skated into the zone and passed to Steen, who made a between the legs drop pass to Bozak. Bozak then blistered a shot past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell at the 5:39 mark of the second. It was Bozak's ninth goal of the season.
Steen has picked up his play in the offensive zone lately; the assist was his third in his last four games.
Just 80 seconds later, Oskar Sundqvist fleeced the puck from Logan Couture in the corner, then zipped a pass through three defenders to Barbashev for a one-timer. Barbashev's sixth goal of the season ended a 10-game goal drought.
Couture, an all-star selection for San Jose this year, left the game shortly thereafter with what appeared to be a left knee injury after a collision with Vince Dunn among the end boards.
Defenseman Niko Mikkola made his NHL debut and played pretty well in 12 minutes 31 seconds of ice time.
And the one-year anniversary of Jordan Binnington's first NHL start resulted in a nice bounceback game for the goalie after allowing a career-high seven goals last Thursday in Colorado and being pulled late in the contest.
"He always bounces back," Berube said.
Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots and won his 20th game of the year.