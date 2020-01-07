Blues snap skid with 3-2 win over San Jose

"He’s been a real good player for us all year," Berube said. "Big goal he got there, after we give up one on the (power play). He comes through in the clutch."

San Jose made things interesting with a late shorthanded goal by Erik Karlsson (that was actually poked in by Ryan O'Reilly) but the Blues were able to ride out the final 3:10 with minimal danger.

Earlier, Tyler Bozak scored his fourth goal in six games to break a scoreless tie, and then Ivan Barbshev scored his first goal in a month giving the Blues a 2-0 lead after two periods.

Bozak scored on a smooth give-and-go with Alexander Steen. Bozak skated into the zone and passed to Steen, who made a between the legs drop pass to Bozak. Bozak then blistered a shot past Sharks goalie Aaron Dell at the 5:39 mark of the second. It was Bozak's ninth goal of the season.

Steen has picked up his play in the offensive zone lately; the assist was his third in his last four games.

Just 80 seconds later, Oskar Sundqvist fleeced the puck from Logan Couture in the corner, then zipped a pass through three defenders to Barbashev for a one-timer. Barbashev's sixth goal of the season ended a 10-game goal drought.