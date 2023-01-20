Blues spring to life at home, use success at the net to beat Nashville

Granted, there’s not a lot to choose from because the Blues have only 10 home victories this season — just five teams have fewer in the entire NHL.

But Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators may have been the Blues’ best performance all season at Enterprise Center.

“It was pretty good, pretty good game all around from everybody,” coach Craig Berube said. “I thought we got contributions from everybody. I thought everybody played a pretty solid game tonight, which is good. We need that; we need everybody to do their job out there and contribute in some form.”

The only thing that might rival Thursday’s performance would be a 6-2 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 19. Pavel Buchnevich matched his career high with four points (two goals, two assists) in that one, and the Blues were almost mesmerizing on offense in the first two periods.

There was nothing mesmerizing about Thursday’s game, a bruising battle between Central Division rivals that featured 50 hits and one fight (between Blues rookie Tyler Tucker and Nashville’s Cole Smith).

Besides, the Predators (21-18-6) are competing for a playoff spot. The only thing the Ducks are competing for is Connor Bedard and the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft.

So this was an important victory for the Blues (23-20-6), who matched their high-water mark for the season at three games above .500 and leapfrogged Nashville in the standings — with 49 points to the Preds’ 48.

After scoring only five goals combined in their previous three games, the Blues matched that total Thursday just 2:01 into the third period.

After getting only one goal combined from their top six forwards in those prior three games, the Blues' big boys showed up Thursday with Brayden Schenn (11th), Brandon Saad (14th), Jordan Kyrou (21st) and Robert Thomas (12th) scoring goals.

“We played a full 60 tonight,” Kyrou said. “I thought we were always attacking, we were playing quick. We were doing a good job of possessing the puck in the O-zone, getting shots to the net, crashing the net. We did a great job tonight.”

Over their past seven games, the Blues had been outshot by an average 33.6 to 23.3. But they turned the tables on the Predators and one of the best goalies on the planet in Juuse Saros, outshooting Nashville 33-26. It marked the first time since Jan. 2 in Toronto that the Blues have had at least 30 shots on goal and the first time since that game that they’ve outshot their opponent.

“I think up and down the lineup, everybody played awesome right from the get-go,” Thomas said. “I think we were better on the forecheck, quicker in our D-zone and I think we made a lot of smart plays out there. And everybody contributed to that.”

Saros recently was named to his second All-Star Game — he’s made it this season and last — and he was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season. But he’s only 5-7-2 over his career against the Blues with a goals-against average above 3.00 and a save percentage below .900.

“When we play these guys, we know it's going to be a tough, physical game,” Thomas said. “We found success when we crash the net and make his life hard. The guy's a great goalie, and we need to get traffic in front of him and tips and second and third chances. We were able to do that tonight.”

That they were. Four of the five St. Louis goals came on net-front plays, either from players camped out there or driving the net.

“It's a battle and you have to be willing to do the work up and down the line,” Thomas said. “Everyone was committed to it, and I think it showed tonight. A good job.

“It’s definitely something we talked about. If we want to score more goals consistently — we need to do that — and we got the result tonight. We have to keep doing that.”

With the score tied 1-1, Saad’s goal at the 8:30 mark of the second period got the net-front party started. Taking a pass from Tyler Pitlick in the neutral zone, Saad blew past Tanner Jeannot and lifted a backhand past Saros.

“It was pretty sick,” Kyrou said.

Kyrou’s goal later in the period, which proved to be the game-winner, was even sicker.

With the Blues on the power play, Thomas sent a net-front pass to Kyrou who with his back partially turned to Saros, flipped one over the goalie and into the net, making it 3-1.

And wait, was that Kyrou trying to put the puck between his legs before “settling” for the sideways backhand?

“Yeah, but it didn’t work out like that, obviously,” Kyrou said, smiling. “The corner of my eye, I saw a little lane to the net. I tried maybe going through my legs and just brought it back to my backhand instead.”

So after a scoreless first period, the Blues responded with one of their best second periods of the season. They had allowed 67 second-period goals, second-worst in the NHL this season. And were minus-19 in goal differential in the period, fourth-worst in the league entering Thursday. But things were different this time in the second.

“A good start obviously,” Berube said, referring to Schenn’s goal just 11 seconds into the period. “A nice play off the face-off with Schenner's goal, and then followed it up. We stayed aggressive in the second period. I thought that put us in a good spot for the third.”

More often than they’d like, the Blues have taken their foot off the gas when taking a lead into the final period. But not this time.

Goals by Thomas and Alexey Toropchenko quickly made it 5-1, and the way Binnington (24 saves) and the defense were playing, you knew the Predators were cooked.

“Obviously, it’s huge in the standings — divisional game,” said Tucker, whose assist on the Saad goal was his first in the NHL. “It’s always fun hockey when they come in here or we go over there. It’s huge.”

