CALGARY, Alberta — The Blues have placed veteran forward Alexander Steen on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He will be evaluated in four weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Steen suffered the injury in the second period of Wednesday’s 5-2 victory in Edmonton, falling awkwardly after a collision with Oilers forward Alex Chiasson. Steen had to be helped off the ice, favoring his left leg.
He has played in all 17 games with the Blues this season, with no goals and five assists. He’s plus-one, playing mainly on the team’s third and fourth lines.
His injury leaves the Blues with no extra forwards, and that’s including Jacob de la Rose, who was acquired from Detroit for Robby Fabbri on Wednesday. The Blues, who don’t play the Flames until Saturday, have announced no callup from San Antonio at this time.