Blues' struggling offense shut out again, lose 3-0 to Kings

In a season that has made little sense, there was one thing the Blues could count on: They came into their game Monday night against Los Angeles 4-0 in home openers of a series.

But the Blues are so banged up now, and so out of sorts on the ice, that it shouldn’t be a surprise that they can't even count on that any more. Their four goals on Saturday against San Jose, a brief sign of optimism for their struggling offense, proved to be ephemeral. The Blues were blanked for the second time in four games, losing to the Kings 3-0 at Enterprise Center.

It was the second loss in a row for the Blues and if not for Brayden Schenn’s goal with 40 seconds to go on Thursday that got them to overtime, and eventually a win over San Jose, it would be a four-game losing streak. The Kings have won five in a row. The teams will give it another go on Wednesday before the Blues head off on a six-game trip. Considering the Blues are 4-5-2 at home and 6-2 on the road, that’s their best chance to get well.

The team is also 0-2 in their red reverse retro uniforms, which aren’t going to be worn again this season.