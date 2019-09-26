Playing a Kraft Hockeyville game in tiny Calumet, Mich., (Pop. 700) was a slice of Americana for all involved. Hopefully the Blues brought home postcards from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, because there were few highlights once the actual hockey game started.
Anthony Mantha and Michael Rasmussen scored two goals apiece for the Detroit as the local favorite Red Wings defeated the Blues 4-1 Thursday at Calumet Colosseum. It was the second loss in a row for the Blues, who fell to 3-3 in the preseason.
They play the Washington Capitals on Friday at Enterprise Center and then close out the preseason Sunday at Columbus.
As was the case in Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Dallas, Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal for St. Louis. In Thursday’s game he got a great net-front feed from David Perron to set up the goal. Sammy Blais picked up a secondary assist on the play.
That tied the game 1-1 just 43 seconds into the second period, but Detroit scored the game’s final three goals, taking the lead for good just 22 seconds after the O’Reilly score on Mantha’s second goal.
Most of the Blues veterans stayed back in St. Louis for this game, but there were still nine playoff participants on the ice Thursday from the team’s Stanley Cup run, including goalie Jordan Binnington who played the entire game and made several stellar saves despite allowing four goals. Following offseason wrist surgery Robert Thomas made his preseason debut.
As was the case Tuesday against Dallas, it was another penalty-filled game. The Blues and Red Wings combined for 14 penalties, and the Blues went 0-for-7 on the power play. They are 2-for-27 on the power play this preseason.