Blues stumble to 6-4 loss to Vegas

EDMONTON, Alberta _It had to happen sometime, and Thursday was that night. The Blues lost in regulation for the first time ever to the Vegas Golden Knights, dropping a 6-4 decision at Rogers Place in their second game of round-robin play.

At 0-2 in the round-robin, the Blues can finish only third or fourth in the Western Conference seedings for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The will get the third seed if they defeat Dallas in Sunday’s round-robin finale, and the fourth seed if they lose to the Stars.

Vegas and Colorado, both 2-0 in round-robin play, play each other on Saturday, with the winner getting the top seed and the loser getting the No. 2 seed.

The Blues had been 5-0-4 against Vegas since the Golden Knights came into the league as an expansion team in 2017, but had lost the previous two games in overtime.

After a wild-and-woolly second period, the Blues headed into the dressing room with a 4-3 lead Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. But Vegas got goals from Zach Whitecloud, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore (his second of the game) allowed the Knights to regain the lead in the third period.