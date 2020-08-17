Blues take 3-1 lead into third period

EDMONTON, Alberta _The Blues got referees Kelly Sutherland and T.J. Luxmore for the first time in the Edmonton bubble. They came with their whistles. There were nine penalties called in the first period, capped by double minors assessed to Sammy Blais and Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel late in the period.
Roussel took a run at Zach Sanford; Blais responded with a run at Roussel. Next thing you know they were both wrestling on the ice not far from the Vancouver net.
The Canucks entered Game 4 having converted on six of 11 power play attempts. So it wasn’t a good omen for the Blues when they were penalized three times in the first 14 minutes. Jake Allen, starting again in goal, did some of his best work on a couple of those Canucks power plays.
He stopped Brock Boeser twice in front of the net in rapid succession on one of them, and handled a deflection from the near slot by Brock Boeser on another.
The Blues were aided by the fact that in the final minute of two of those Vancouver power plays, the Canucks were sent to the box, evening things up.
The Blues were just two-for-12 in the series with the man advantage when they went on their second power play of the night. They converted on this one with Ryan O’Reilly, stationed beside the Vancouver net, poking in the rebound of an Alex Pietrangelo shot behind Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom.
O’Reilly’s second goal of this postseason gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 3:17 left in the period. Up till that point the Blues had led for only 37 seconds in the entire series.
It was a sluggish start, with both teams undoubtedly feeling the effects of Sunday night’s overtime thriller. The Canucks had the early edge in play, but the Blues pick up their play as the period progressed.
That 1-0 lead lasted only 40 seconds into the second period. J.T. Miller scored on a deflection of an Alexander Edler shot after the Blues had trouble clearing their zone. Just nine seconds later, Colton Parayko was whistled for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass.
Was the momentum shifting Vancouver’s way?
Nope. Not unlike the first period, the Blues picked up their game as the second period progressed. Even stronger in fact, outshooting the Canucks 17-5 and outscoring them 2-0 in the period.
O’Reilly struck again, with his second goal of the game to break the 1-1 tie at the 6:52 mark of the period. David Perron did the heavy lifting on the play, winning a puck battle with two Canucks and feeding O’Reilly in the near slot. O’Reilly skated in and beat Markstrom with a backhand.
Next it was Vancouver’s turn to get into penalty trouble. First Zack MacEwen was sent to the box for goalie interference on Allen. Translation: He ran over Allen when he didn’t have to.
With 52 seconds left on that Vancouver penalty Oscar Fantenberg joined his teammate in the box for boarding Robert Thomas. The Blues couldn’t score on a 5-on-3 to save their life during the regular season. Apparently the postseason is different.
Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason with just four seconds left on the 5-on-3. The goal originally was credited to Brayden Schenn but changed to Pietrangelo.
The Blues nearly made it a 4-1 game in the final minute, but Markstrom stopped an Oskar Sundqvist shot on a 2-on-1 rush.
