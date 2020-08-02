Blues take 1-0 lead after 2 against Avs

EDMONTON, Alberta _ Colorado dominated the first period outshooting the Blues 16-4, but it was the St. Louis that left the first period with a 1-0 lead in their round-robin opener at Rogers Place.

And even though both teams had two power plays in the second period, there was no scoring. So the Blues took a 1-0 lead into the third period in their first postseason game of 2019-20.

St. Louis didn’t get a shot on goal until more than 10 minutes had gone by at the outset and they were outshot 15-2 when Gabriel Landeskog was sent off for interfering with Vince Dunn _ a surprise starter on defense for the Blues _ with 3:33 left in the period.

It took only 19 seconds on the Blues’ first power play of the night for David Perron to get all of one-timer from just inside the left circle to break a scoreless tie. Jaden Schwartz was in front of the night and waved his stick in an attempt at a deflection.

Schwartz didn’t get the puck, but he may have distracted Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer, whose glove hand got up late on a riser to the far corner of the net.

Perron tied for the Blues' regular-season goal lead with 25, sharing that with Brayden Schenn.