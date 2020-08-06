Blues take 1-0 lead over Vegas on Perron goal

EDMONTON, Alberta _ The first period Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights looked very much like the first period Sunday against Colorado.

Once again the Blues took a 1-0 lead after one period, once again on a David Perron goal. And once again the Blues were outshot by a lopsided amount _ 13-4. (It was 16-4 after one period against the Avalanche.)

But Jordan Binnington faced, and turned aside, much tougher chances in the opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place on Thursday, including a pair of 2-on-1 rushes by Vegas, a wraparound attempt by Nate Schmidt, and a mad scramble in front of the St. Louis net in which Robert Bortuzzo grabbed the puck with his glove in the crease. Which normally results in a penalty shot.

Perron’s goal came just four minutes into the game, when he beat Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with a shot from the slot.

The Blues had a different looking lineup, with Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Carl Gunnarsson all out of the lineup, as well as Ivan Barbashev _ back in St. Louis for the birth of his first child. They were replaced by Jordan Kyrou, Troy Brouwer, Robert Bortuzzo and MacKenzie MacEachern.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.