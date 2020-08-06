You are the owner of this article.
Blues take 1-0 lead over Vegas on Perron goal
EDMONTON, Alberta _ The first period Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights looked very much like the first period Sunday against Colorado.

Once again the Blues took a 1-0 lead after one period, once again on a David Perron goal. And once again the Blues were outshot by a lopsided amount _ 13-4. (It was 16-4 after one period against the Avalanche.)

But Jordan Binnington faced, and turned aside, much tougher chances in the opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place on Thursday, including a pair of 2-on-1 rushes by Vegas, a wraparound attempt by Nate Schmidt, and a mad scramble in front of the St. Louis net in which Robert Bortuzzo grabbed the puck with his glove in the crease. Which normally results in a penalty shot.

Perron’s goal came just four minutes into the game, when he beat Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with a shot from the slot.

The Blues had a different looking lineup, with Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Carl Gunnarsson all out of the lineup, as well as Ivan Barbashev _ back in St. Louis for the birth of his first child. They were replaced by Jordan Kyrou, Troy Brouwer, Robert Bortuzzo and MacKenzie MacEachern.

