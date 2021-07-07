Blues' Tarasenko wants out of St. Louis

It’s looking more and more as if Vladimir Tarasenko has played his last game for the Blues.
Late last month, the Daily Faceoff reported that the Blues were exploring a trade of Tarasenko and that Tarasenko appeared to have alerted the Blues about several teams to which he’d be willing to be dealt.
On Wednesday, The Athletic took it a step further, reporting that Tarasenko had in fact requested a trade.
The Post-Dispatch confirmed Wednesday night that Tarasenko has asked for a trade. A source familiar with the situation told the Post-Dispatch that Tarasenko has submitted a list of teams he’s willing to go to via trade and that he wants out of St. Louis.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong declined comment Wednesday night. Tarasenko’s new agent, Paul Theofanous, did not respond to a request for comment.
Beyond the trade request, the source told the Post-Dispatch that Tarasenko was upset over the Blues’ handling of his shoulder issues. He has had three shoulder surgeries over the last three years three months, with two of the three surgeries believed to have been performed by members of the team’s medical staff.
Tarasenko has not gone public with any complaints about the Blues’ medical staff to this point
Trading Tarasenko will be difficult, especially in terms of getting much value in return. He carries a salary cap hit of $7.5 million over the final two seasons of his contract, including a base salary of $9.5 million this season according to Capfriendly.com.
Since his second shoulder surgery, early in the 2019-20 season, Tarasenko has played in only 32 of 140 Blues regular-season and postseason games, scoring six goals with 10 assists.
Before the shoulder issues, Tarasenko was one of the most feared offensive weapons in the National Hockey League. Over a five-year period, from the start of the 2014-15 season through the 2018-19 campaign, Tarasenko scored 182 regular-season goals — the third-highest figure in the league behind only Alex Ovechkin (236) and John Tavares (183).
But since scoring 33 regular-season and 11 postseason goals for the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship team, his production have been derailed because of ongoing shoulder problems. Besides those issues, Tarasenko also missed eight of the team’s final nine regular-season games this season because of a groin injury.
After playing in all four playoff games in the Blues’ first-round ouster by Colorado, he surprised most observers by deciding to play for Team Russia in the World Championship, registering two assists and a game-winning shooting goal in three contests.
There could be other factors at play in Tarasenko’s decision to seek a trade, including his unhappiness over not being named Blues captain before the start of last season. (Ryan O’Reilly was named team captain instead.)
“Of course when you play for eight years at a club and have been an assistant (alternate captain) for a long time you count on it,” Tarasenko told Russian website SPORT24 through Google translate.
He added in that interview: “There were hopes, but how it happened, it happened. I just have to accept it, go out and play.”
Once Tarasenko returned to action in early March, there were ups and downs in his play. The team was 14-8-2 before his return to the lineup, and then went into a 2-8-4 tailspin once he returned. As the season wound down, Tarasenko was moved to the net front on the first power-play unit, yielding his trademark spot on the flank to Mike Hoffman. There were also a few occasions when he wasn’t on the first power play unit.
“Obviously, he wasn’t happy and neither were we (with his season),” coach Craig Berube said in his season-wrapup Zoom conference. “He didn’t get going like maybe we thought or he thought.
“Listen, he’s been out for two years, really. It’s almost two years that he was out and then he’s back, so I think it takes some time for sure.”
But Berube also said that Tarasenko needed to keep working to evolve his game
“I know he scored a couple goals in the final playoff game, but overall he needs to get his legs going again,” Berube said at time. “Use his body and just play a harder game down low in the offensive zone, and get to the harder areas to score goals.”