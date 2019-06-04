The Blues now are even with the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in terms of games won, and St. Louis also is tied 2-2 with Boston in the battle for best television ratings in the markets of the competing teams.
Nielsen, which tracks viewership, says 29 percent of homes in the Gateway City tuned in Monday night to KSDK (Channel 5) for NBC's telecast of the Blues' 4-2 victory. The rating in Boston was 26.0.
The St. Louis rating follows a disappointing 16.1 figure for Game 3. But that was fueled in large part by a Bruins rout plus the telecast being on cable's NBCSN, which is not seen in as many homes as NBC.
The number Monday in St. Louis was the second-best on record for an NHL game, trailing the 29.0 figure Game 1 drew last week. (Ratings before 1989 are not available.) Boston drew a 25.2 figure for the opener, then beat St. Louis for the second and third contests.
Nationally, NBC reports the game was seen by about 5.25 million people, 5.13 million on television and the rest watching online or on a mobile device. That ranks as the third-most watched Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on record in the 14 seasons NBC has been showing the title series.
St. Louis' rating Monday led the nation. Boston was second, followed by nearby Providence, R.I. (19.7). Next was hockey TV hotbed Buffalo (9.8), with Blues interest across the state resulting in Kansas City (5.2) finishing fifth.