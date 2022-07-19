Blues' Thomas, Kyrou distance themselves from Canada junior hockey scandal

Blues forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou became the latest members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior hockey team to distance themselves from the sexual assault scandal involving some members of that squad.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon on his verified Twitter account, Thomas said he was not involved or present for the alleged incident:

“I am aware of the allegations made against some of the members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey Team in London, Ontario in June of 2018.

“It is important for me to share with you my response to these allegations.

“I had no involvement in, nor did I witness, the alleged incident. I look forward to cooperating with the NHL investigation as well as any other investigation if appropriate and as required. I will not be making any further public comments at this time.”

On Tuesday evening, Kyrou issued a statement of his own on his verified Twitter account. It read in part:

"I want to clearly state I did not attend the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario, at the time of the alleged incident. I am prepared to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future if necessary."

Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit in May in which a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted after a Hockey Canada gala and golf outing by eight hockey players, most of whom were members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior team.

Neither the woman nor the eight hockey players were identified by name in the suit. As dissatisfaction grew over the handling of the lawsuit and settlement, Canada’s minister of sport announced that federal funding for the Hockey Canada organization was being frozen.

Several corporate sponsors announced they were “pausing” sponsorships for the upcoming World Junior championship scheduled next month. (The 2022 tournament was originally scheduled for late December and early January of this past season but postponed due to COVID concerns.)

Hockey Canada subsequently announced it was reopening the investigation and the NHL announced it was opening an investigation of its own.

Thomas became the seventh member — and Kyrou the eighth — of the 2018 Team Canada squad to issue a statement disavowing participation in the alleged sexual assault. Among the others issuing a statement was Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thomas and Kyrou were the only Blues who played for the 2018 squad, which defeated Sweden in the championship game to claim the gold medal.