Forward Robert Thomas has undergone surgery to repair a tendon in his left wrist. According to the Blues, Thomas suffered the injury in Game 6 of the team's 5-1 series-clinching victory over San Jose in the Western Conference Final on May 21.
Because of the injury, Thomas played in only two games during the Stanley Cup Final against Boston _ Game 1 on May 27 and Game 6 on June 9.
There was no immediate indication from the Blues on whether Thomas would be ready for the start of training camp in September. He will spend the summer doing rehab work and will be evaluated before camp.
Thomas, who turns 20 on July 2, had nine goals and 24 assists in 70 regular-season games. The rookie from Aurora, Ontario, had one goal and five assists in 21 playoff games and was among the team's best performers in the Round 2 series against Dallas.
The Blues have placed forward Adam Musil on unconditional waivers per @FridgeHNIC. Musil, 22, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2015. He spent the past two seasons with San Antonio and had six goals, eight assists and was minus-8 last season in 65 games.