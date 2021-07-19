Blues to play an eight-game preseason

There will be a preseason this year for the Blues, an eight-game preseason in fact.

This past season, the Blues and the rest of the NHL jumped right into the regular season with no exhibition games and a condensed 56-game schedule that started in mid-January. Things are more normal this time around, except for a little later start in September.

The Blues play four teams in exhibition play, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas and Minnesota:

Blues Preseason Schedule

Sept. 25 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. (in Independence, Mo.)

Oct. 5 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Minnesota, (Time TBA)

Oct. 8 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

The game against the Blackhawks in Independence will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena, the 5,800-seat home of the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL.