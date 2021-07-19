 Skip to main content
Blues to play an eight-game preseason
0 comments

Blues to play an eight-game preseason

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus Blue Jackets vs the St. Louis Blues, pre-season

Fans reach out for Blues defenseman Colton Parayko as he walks back into the dressing room following a pregame warm-up at Enterprise Center. (David Carson photo, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

There will be a preseason this year for the Blues, an eight-game preseason in fact.

This past season, the Blues and the rest of the NHL jumped right into the regular season with no exhibition games and a condensed 56-game schedule that started in mid-January. Things are more normal this time around, except for a little later start in September.

The Blues play four teams in exhibition play, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas and Minnesota:

Blues Preseason Schedule

Sept. 25 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. (in Independence, Mo.)

Oct. 5 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Minnesota, (Time TBA)

Oct. 8 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

The game against the Blackhawks in Independence will be played at Cable Dahmer Arena, the 5,800-seat home of the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL.

This marks the first time since 2016-17 that the Blues have played their rivals from the Windy City in the preseason.

The NHL’s regular-season schedule is expected to be released later this week.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports