A relatively quiet Blues preseason just got un-quiet.
The Stanley Cup champions have traded defenseman Joel Edmundson, 2018 first-round pick Dominik Bokk and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Carolina Hurricanes for All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk, plus a fifth-round draft pick in 2020.
In the process, the Blues also signed Faulk to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension.
“We’re excited to add Justin to our core group for the next eight years,” general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. “He’s a top-4 defenseman who averages over 23 minutes a game and we are confident he will be a strong addition to our club.”
Faulk, 27, is a three-time NHL all-star and was co-captain (with Jordan Staal) in the 2017-18 season and an alternate captain fore a Carolina team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season. There have been trade rumors swirling around Faulk for a while.
"I've been traded a hundred times, according to reports," Faulk recently told the Carolina media earlier, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
Now he in fact has been traded.
Faulk is on the last year of his original contract and counts $4.833 million against the salary cap this year. After this season, his seven-year extension kicks in, at $6.5 million a season over the next seven years, or through the 2026-27 season.
Over his eight NHL seasons, Faulk has scored 10 goals or more four times, including 11 goals last season when he also had 24 assists and was plus-9 during the regular season. During the playoffs last season, he had one goal, seven assists and was plus-4 in 15 games.
A second-round pick (No. 37 overall) by Carolina in 2010, Faulk had only played for the Hurricanes in the NHL until Tuesday’s trade.
Internationally, the native of South St. Paul, Minn., has represented the United States in the 2014 Olympic Games _ he was the youngest member of the team at age 21. He also played for Team USA in three World Championships in 2012, ’13, and ’14.
Edmundson practiced this morning with the Blues and was scheduled to be in the lineup for tonight’s preseason game with the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center, paired with Vince Dunn.
Seven weeks ago, on Aug. 6, Edmundson received a one-year, $3.1 million deal as a restricted free agent via an arbitration hearing. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, which could have factored into the Blues willingness to trade him.
“Joel is a big, physical presence on defense, who knows what it takes to win a championship,” Carolina GM Don Waddell said in a statement. “Dominik was a first-round pick who has a real chance to be an impact player on the NHL level.
“We’d like to thank Justin for both his on-ice and off-ice contributions during his time with the Hurricanes. He was a great teammate and made a significant impact on the community, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”
(Check back for more on this developing story.)
Joel Edmundson celebrates with Blues fans
Edmundson in Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
Binnington and Edmundson in Game 7
Game 6 Stanley Cup Final
Edmundson vs. Sharks in Western Final
Blues and Jets skate in game 4 at the Enterprise Center
The Blues and Predators fight it out at Enterprise Center
Blues and Stars play in Game 6 of the playoffs
St. Louis Blues v Arizona Coyotes
St. Louis Blues v San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues v Boston Bruins
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
Scenes from Blues Stanley Victory Parade
Blues fans parade like champions as St. Louis Blues capture first Stanley Cup
Blues celebrate at O.B. Clark's as fans celebrate with them