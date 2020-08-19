Blues trail 4-3 after 2 following flurry of Canucks goals

EDMONTON, Alberta _At the 4:34 mark of the second, the Blues went on the power play after Brandon Sutter was called for high-sticking Vince Dunn. Shortly thereafter, Zach Sanford checked in with his first postseason goal _ a quick wrist shot that got by Jacob Markstrom and gave the Blues a 3-1 lead.

The Canucks were playing better and creating more chances than in the second period of Game 4 on Monday, but the Blues were controlling the action and had several chances to pad their lead, including a point-blank blast from Robert Thomas that Markstrom kept out of the net.

But the Blues seemed to relax bit, and the Canucks kept coming at them. Before you knew it goals by J.T. Miller, Jake Virtanen and Tyler Motte’s second of the night made it a 4-3 Vancouver lead after two

Miller’s fifth goal of the postseason came after a scrum in front of the St. Louis net. Jake Allen couldn’t quite control it, the Canucks kept working, and all of a sudden there was the puck slowly sliding into the net. So it was just 3-2 Blues lead at the 11:54 ark.