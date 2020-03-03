Blues trail Rangers 1-0 after first period.

It took eight minutes before the New York Rangers had their first shot on goal, but they led 1-0 over the Blues after the first period Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 33rd goal of the season with 7:34 remaining in the opening period. He was left alone down low to the right of goalie Jordan Binnington for his 13th power play goal of the season.

Robert Bortuzzo was in the box for tripping at the the time.

It was a tight-checking opening period, with both teams getting a modest seven shots on goal.

Colton Parayko was in the lineup even though he missed Monday's practice in St. Louis due to illness and did not participate in an optional morning skate Tuesday at the Garden.

Jordan Kyrou, who missed the Dallas game Saturday because he was sick, was replaced in the lineup once again Tuesday by Jacob de la Rose.

Bortuzzo replaced Carl Gunnarsson on defense, marking the first time in 14 games Gunnarsson has been a healthy scratch.