Blues TV announcer John Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

Blues television play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kelly, 59, was tested for the virus on March 17 and received the results on Friday. Kelly initially was diagnosed with pneumonia, but is feeling better now.

The Blues have encouraged anyone in the team’s travel party to continue to practice self-quarantine measures and report any symptoms to the team’s head athletic trainer, Ray Barile.

The team’s last trip was to Anaheim for the March 11 makeup game with the Ducks. The team arrived in Anaheim on March 10 and returned to St. Louis on March 12, the day the NHL announced it was suspending operations indefinitely.

So Kelly has not had contact with anyone in the travel party since that trip, which took place more than two weeks ago. The team uses a charter jet and the regular-season travel party normally consists of coaches, trainers, equipment managers, players, radio and television personnel and Post-Dispatch reporters.

General manager Doug Armstrong normally accompanies the team as well, but was not on the Anaheim trip because he had just returned to St. Louis from NHL meetings in Florida. Armstrong took part in a conference call earlier Friday where he discussed the team’s contract agreement with college defenseman Scott Perunovich and answered a few general questions about how the team was dealing with the coronavirus.

He said the players were all healthy but made no mention of Kelly.

