Blues update: Berube brings the battle (drills) to practice Tuesday

The Blues did a couple of quick drills to get loose and limber Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center. And then it was all battle drills.

First came 2-on-2 drills in tight quarters, with two nets stationed no more than 40 feet apart on one end of the ice.

Next came a 3-on-3 session using half the rink. And finally, it was 3-on-2 using only one net but with the space limited to maybe one-quarter of the rink

“We needed it,” veteran center Tyler Bozak said. “We lost a lot of battles out there last night. A lot of things to improve on. A good, hard practice was good for us and hopefully that translates into tomorrow's game and we come out with a better effort.”

The Blues indeed lost a lot of battles Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights, especially when it came to defending the front of their net. The result wasn’t pretty, a 6-1 setback that stretched the team’s winless streak to seven games (0-6-1).

“Yeah, obviously nobody's in a good mood today with how it went last night” Bozak said. “Release some of that negative energy, practice hard, play hard on each other, get ourselves prepared for a tough game tomorrow against a really good team.”