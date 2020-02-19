Blues update: Berube plans to throw Scandella right into the fray

New Blues defenseman Marco Scandella was on the ice for Wednesday’s optional skate at Enterprise Center, and it looks like he’ll be on the ice Thursday against Arizona for his Blues debut.

When asked how soon Scandella would get in a game, coach Craig Berube didn’t hesitate.

“Tomorrow probably,” he said. “He’s ready to go. We got him for a reason. So we’ll get him right in there and play him.”

Berube has liked what he’s seen from Carl Gunnarsson lately, particularly in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils. So if Scandella does indeed play against the Coyotes, it probably will be at the expense of Robert Bortuzzo.

Berube wasn’t sure who Scandella will be paired with, but didn’t rule out just sliding him into Jay Bouwmeester’s slot with Colton Parayko.

“That can be an option for sure,” Berube said. “Getting him in that area and that spot, and getting that shutdown role.”

When Berube met with the media early Wednesday afternoon, he had only spoken briefly with Scandella, acquired Tuesday from Montreal for a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-rounder.