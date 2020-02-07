Blues updates: Kyrou heading back to the bench

Judging by the lines coach Craig Berube used in practice Friday, Jordan Kyou remains a work in progress.

It looks like he’ll return to the press box Saturday as a healthy scratch against Dallas, with Mackenzie MacEachern returning to the lineup. On several occasions now, Berube has explained in detail what he wants from Kyrou in terms of puck possession, checking, winning wall battles and defense.

On Friday after the day’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, Berube was more succinct than usual on the topic, but still right on point.

“He’s gotta understand this is the NHL and there’s a certain way you play up here,” Berube said. “That’s as simple as I can put it.”

On Thursday against Winnipeg, Kyrou began the game on the third line with Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak. But he switched places in-game, dropping to the fourth line, with Sammy Blais moving up from the fourth line to the third.

All told, Kyrou played only 6 minutes 11 seconds against the Jets — his low total by more than three minutes in the 17 games he’s played with the Blues this season.