Blues updates: Kyrou heading back to the bench

Judging by the lines coach Craig Berube used in practice Friday, Jordan Kyou remains a work in progress.
It looks like he’ll return to the press box Saturday as a healthy scratch against Dallas, with Mackenzie MacEachern returning to the lineup. On several occasions now, Berube has explained in detail what he wants from Kyrou in terms of puck possession, checking, winning wall battles and defense.
On Friday after the day’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center, Berube was more succinct than usual on the topic, but still right on point.
“He’s gotta understand this is the NHL and there’s a certain way you play up here,” Berube said. “That’s as simple as I can put it.”
On Thursday against Winnipeg, Kyrou began the game on the third line with Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak. But he switched places in-game, dropping to the fourth line, with Sammy Blais moving up from the fourth line to the third.
All told, Kyrou played only 6 minutes 11 seconds against the Jets — his low total by more than three minutes in the 17 games he’s played with the Blues this season.
MacEachern will return to the lineup based on Friday’s line rushes, after missing three of the past four games as a healthy scratch and two games prior to that with a left leg injury.
“Yeah, he’s probably gonna play tomorrow,” Berube said. “His game was good (before the injury). I thought he added an element to our team with his speed and forechecking, tenaciousness and physicality.
“It’s unfortunate he got hurt. Put him in (last Saturday) in Winnipeg, he was just OK. So hopefully he’s more ready tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, it looks like Brouwer is back in the lineup for the fourth game in a row.
“He’s been fine,” Berube said. “He’s a veteran guy that knows how to play the game. He adds a little element of physicality and smarts to our lineup.”
FRIDAY’S LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Schenn
Blais-Bozak-Steen
MacEachern-Barbashev-Brouwer
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
BLUE NOTES
• After skating with the team during Thursday’s morning skate, Vladimir Tarsenko was not on the ice with the team during Friday’s practice.
• Based on Friday's line rushes, the extras against Dallas will be Kyrou, Jacob de la Rose and Robert Bortuzzo.
• Jake Allen is 9-5-0 in his career against Dallas with a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921, so it would not be surprising to see him start Saturday against the Stars. In his only game against them this season, he stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 3-1 victory Nov. 29 in Dallas.