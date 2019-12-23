Blues use first-period blitz to win sixth straight with 4-1 win over Kings

The Los Angeles Kings were on the receiving end of a Blues blitz in the first period Monday at Staples Center. There were two goals by Brayden Schenn, one by Jaden Schwartz and another by Vince Dunn.

"Guys came out ready, competed hard, took advantage of some opportunities and we scored," coach Craig Berube said.

That proved to be more than enough to send the Blues home for Christmas with a 4-1 victory. They have won six in a row, their second-longest winning streak of the season.

"We talked before (the game) about being ready to go in the first period and each guy be accountable for himself and they were," Berube said.

The Blues, with the second-best record in the NHL, now take a three-day Christmas break with a 24-8-6 record, good for 54 points. They are midway through a stretch of 12 consecutive games against Western Conference teams, and next play Friday in Winnipeg.

The Blues had a pair of power play goals Monday and got two assists apiece by David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo.

After that scintillating opening period, there was an evenly-played second period. But then the Blues spent the third period on their heels, getting outshot 15-6 and surviving three LA power plays.