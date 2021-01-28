Blues-Vegas game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS — Thursday night’s NHL game between the Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed after another member of the Knights’ coaching staff entered COVID-19 protocols.

As the news was announced the Blues were on the ice taking part in their usual morning skate. The entire roster took part in the workout except for Ryan O’Reilly.

The decision was made by NHL, NHL Players’ Association and club medical groups after recent tests “warranted more caution while the league continues to analyze more tests results” according to the NHL.

There is no word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.

(We’ll have more on this developing story later.)

WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?

The Blues are allowing 3.71 goals per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL. One of the reasons for that is the equally uncharacteristic number of shots on goal the Blues are allowing: 33.3 per game which ranks 26th.

