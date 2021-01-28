Blues-Vegas game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS — Thursday night’s NHL game between the Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed after another member of the Knights’ coaching staff entered COVID-19 protocols.
As the news was announced the Blues were on the ice taking part in their usual morning skate. The entire roster took part in the workout except for Ryan O’Reilly.
The decision was made by NHL, NHL Players’ Association and club medical groups after recent tests “warranted more caution while the league continues to analyze more tests results” according to the NHL.
There is no word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.
WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?
The Blues are allowing 3.71 goals per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL. One of the reasons for that is the equally uncharacteristic number of shots on goal the Blues are allowing: 33.3 per game which ranks 26th.
PENALTY DISPARITY
Through seven games, Blues’ opponents have been on the power play for 19 minutes 2 seconds more than St. Louis. In essence, the Blues have given opponents nearly a full period of extra power play time this season. It breaks down to 2:43 of extra power play time per game for the opposition, or nearly 1 ½ power plays.
That’s a lot of extra time on the ice for the St. Luis penalty kill unit. And although the Blues have done better lately on the PK, they still rank only 27th in PK efficiency at 69.4 percent.
BLUE NOTES
The Blues are cranking up the physical game. They had 30 hits in Tuesday’s game, marking the second consecutive game with 30 or more hits.
With 16 blocked shots Tuesday, the Blues have been in double figures in blocks for four straight games.