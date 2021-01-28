Blues-Vegas game postponed; Petro on Vegas COVID list, says he had "zero contact" with any Blues

"So you just sort of take everything as it comes and not try to push it. We were told we weren’t gonna play, so we had our practice, we’re back at the hotel. Guys just had what would normally be their pregame meal and we’ll back up and move on."

The team is still scheduled to be off Friday in Anaheim, as was originally planned pre-postponement.

But the Blues got a full practice in at T-Mobile, something they normally wouldn't do on a game day. They ran lines and defensive pairings, with Jacob de la Rose holding O’Reilly’s spot on the first line with Zach Sanford and David Perron.

Once again, Sammy Blais skated with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman on the third line in place of Bozak, who suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Vegas’ Mark Stone in Tuesday’s game — a hit that the Blues thought was a dirty play.

Bozak already had been ruled out of Thursday’s game by Berube and is not expected to play Saturday in Anaheim.

As was the case in Wednesday’s practice, Vince Dunn skated with Niko Mikkola on the third pairing Thursday, another indication that he will return to the lineup in Anaheim after being benched Tuesday.