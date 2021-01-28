Blues-Vegas game postponed; Petro on Vegas COVID list, says he had "zero contact" with any Blues

Updated with more information at 6:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — Thursday night’s NHL game between the Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed after a Vegas player and a second member of the Knights’ coaching staff entered COVID-19 protocols.
Turns out that Vegas player is none other than Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain who signed with the Golden Knight in free agency in October.
Pietrangelo told the Post-Dispatch via text Thursday night that he had mild symptoms. "All good," he said. "Just trying to keep the family safe."
He was on the NHL's daily COVID list Thursday; there were no Blues listed.
During non-pandemic times, several Blues _ perhaps most of the team _ might have met with Pietrangelo for dinner on Monday night after the team arrived in Vegas. Pietrangelo may have even played host at his spacious mansion in the Vegas area. But not this year.
"Zero contact with any of those guys," Pietrangelo said via text.
Since the Blues have been practicing at T-Mobile Arena all week, and the Golden Knights have worked at their City National Arena practice facility 20 minutes away all week, it's not like Pietrangelo could've even bumped into a member of the Blues in the hallway or on the ice.
But Pietrangelo was on the ice for a whopping 28 minutes 57 seconds in the Blues' 5-4 shootout victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday. So he obviously was in close contact with some Blues during that game _ like that key Jordan Kyrou goal with Pietrangelo draped all over him in the second period.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch he's not worried about any Blues testing positive because of contact with Petro or any other Golden Knight.
"I don’t get consumed by it, so it is what it is," Armstrong said. "We get tested every day and we go to work.
"I’m not worried about it, because I can’t control it. I don’t want to speak for everybody else. You can worry about anything you want. I try and only worry about things you can control."
As the news was announced, the Blues were on the ice taking part in their usual morning skate at T-Mobile Arena. Meanwhile, at their practice facility 20 minutes away, the Golden Knights did not hold their scheduled practice.
The postponement decision was made by NHL, NHL Players’ Association and club medical groups after recent tests “warranted more caution while the league continues to analyze more tests results” according to the NHL.
There is no word yet on when the game might be rescheduled, except that it could come in the next 24 to 48 hours.
According to Armstrong the Blues learned of the possibile postponement about 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, or about an hour before their scheduled morning skate.
"We were having a meeting at the rink and an optional skate," Armstrong said. "Everybody was there, so we just decided to practice. It came down pretty quick."
All members of the main roster except for Ryan O’Reilly (and the injured Tyler Bozak) practiced Thursday at T-Mobile. O'Reilly rarely misses a practice, optional or otherwise, so his absence was conspicuous.
But Armstrong said: "It was just a maintenance day. He’s fine."
On Tuesday, Vegas played the Blues without any of its coaches behind the bench after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID. General manager Kelly McCrimmon served as emergency coach, with help from coaches from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson (Nev.) Silver Knights.
Now, there's at least another coach as well as Pietrangelo on the COVID list.
With no game tonight, the Blues changed their travel schedule, and left Las Vegas for Anaheim late Thursday afternoon. Media availability for the team Thursday was canceled by the Blues
"We moved our flight up to 3 (Pacific time)," Armstrong said, shortly before the team left for Anaheim. "We’ll just get settled in there and get ready for our games Saturday-Sunday. I haven’t talked directly with the league since the announcement to find out when we’ll reschedule it or what the process is.
"So you just sort of take everything as it comes and not try to push it. We were told we weren’t gonna play, so we had our practice, we’re back at the hotel. Guys just had what would normally be their pregame meal and we’ll back up and move on."
The team is still scheduled to be off Friday in Anaheim, as was originally planned pre-postponement.
But the Blues got a full practice in at T-Mobile, something they normally wouldn't do on a game day. They ran lines and defensive pairings, with Jacob de la Rose holding O’Reilly’s spot on the first line with Zach Sanford and David Perron.
Once again, Sammy Blais skated with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman on the third line in place of Bozak, who suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Vegas’ Mark Stone in Tuesday’s game — a hit that the Blues thought was a dirty play.
Bozak already had been ruled out of Thursday’s game by Berube and is not expected to play Saturday in Anaheim.
As was the case in Wednesday’s practice, Vince Dunn skated with Niko Mikkola on the third pairing Thursday, another indication that he will return to the lineup in Anaheim after being benched Tuesday.
It looks like the Blues are switching the top two D-pairings as well, with Torey Krug skating with Justin Faulk, and Marco Scandella paired with Colton Parayko for the second day in a row in practice. Krug and Parayko had been paired together in all seven previous games; Scandella and Faulk in six of seven. (Scandella missed the Jan. 20 San Jose game with an upper-body injury.)
But Berube did mix his D-pairings during Tuesday’s Vegas game, foreshadowing the current switch.
After a full 45-minute practice, the main group trickled off the ice. But the Blues weren’t done yet. Out came the full six-man taxi squad for a practice session, joined by goalie Ville Husso and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.
Although still on the injured reserve list, it marked the second day in a row that Bortuzzo has skated. He has missed five consecutive games after suffering an apparent concussion in Game 2 of the season Jan. 15 at Colorado. His head was slammed into the boards by Valeri Nichushkin of the Avalanche. There was no penalty called on the play.
The Blues-Vegas game was the ninth contest to be postponed in the NHL so far this season. Four Dallas Stars games have been postpoined and four Carolina Hurricanes games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The Blues have been lucky and diligent so far. Be it in training camp or through seven games of the regular season, they have yet to have a player miss any time due to COVID.
"Again, we had people (test positive) prior to it different times," Armstrong said. "But we’ve been fortunate, when we went back to work both times we never had a case. That’s a real positive."
(No pun intended there.)
Armstrong continued: "Guys are doing everything they can to stay healthy."
THURSDAY'S LINES, PAIRINGS
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Blais
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Gunnarsson
WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?
The Blues are allowing 3.71 goals per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL. One of the reasons for that is the equally uncharacteristic number of shots on goal the Blues are allowing: 33.3 per game which ranks 26th.
PENALTY DISPARITY
Through seven games, Blues’ opponents have been on the power play for 19 minutes 2 seconds more than St. Louis. In essence, the Blues have given opponents nearly a full period of extra power play time this season. It breaks down to 2:43 of extra power play time per game for the opposition, or nearly 1 ½ power plays.
That’s a lot of extra time on the ice for the St. Luis penalty kill unit. And although the Blues have done better lately on the PK, they still rank only 27th in PK efficiency at 69.4 percent.
BLUE NOTES
The Blues are cranking up the physical game. They had 30 hits in Tuesday’s game, marking the second consecutive game with 30 or more hits.
With 16 blocked shots Tuesday, the Blues have been in double figures in blocks for four straight games.
Kyrou trending up; Dunn trending down: Jim Thomas on the Blues 2021 identity so far
Q: The Vince Dunn situation escalated quickly. He gets walked at the blue line on Sunday, and then a couple days later he's on the trade block? Did negotiations from this summer pre-empt this?
A: Certainly other factors are in play. The Blues are going to have to make a salary-cap move (probably in February). The length of time it took to get a contract done this summer points to the sides having disagreement on the player's value. It's not unlike Edmundson's situation. Why did they keep going to arbitration? Because the Edmundson camp thought he was worth more than the Blues camp did. If the Blues figure they're going to have this issue again, and they've got to move someone, Dunn is a good place to start.
There are plenty of reasons to keep Dunn. He's got a big offensive upside, and the Blues need him to learn the defensive side. He's young and cost-controlled for a few years. But if you're going to trade someone, you always need someone who another team is going to want. Dealing Carl Gunnarsson would accomplish the same thing, cap-wise, but the market for him probably isn't as robust as for Dunn.
Follow-up: Any sense of what would be a reasonable return for Vince Dunn?
A: As good a draft pick as the Blues can get. The Blues are going to have a cap issue to deal with when Vladimire Tarasenko comes back. There hasn't been an update in a while, but we're almost in February and that's when he's projected to be around. So the Blues will have to clear some space. If they trade Dunn -- or someone else -- they won't be wanting an active NHL player back. (Unless it's part of some bigger, more complex deal.) A high draft pick would be in order, though that might depend on how good the team that's acquiring him is.
Q: Would you say Justin Faulk has become the player the Blues hoped for when they traded for him?
A: Yes, this is the Justin Faulk the Blues hoped for when they signed him to that big contract. And he's proving that while not playing on the power play, which was supposed to be one of his primary attributes. He's been a plus on both sides of the puck, and he earned bonus points Tuesday by going after Mark Stone after the hit on Tyler Bozak. Faulk appears to be playing with a lot of confidence, and Craig Berube is giving him all sorts of ice time.
Q: What do you think of a fourth line of Jacob de la Rose centering Ivan Barbashev and Oskar Sundqvist?
A: No shortage of centers there. Considering Kyle Clifford isn't getting much ice time when he's out there, and that de la Rose wouldn't be getting much ice time either, it probably wouldn't have a big an impact on the bottom line. It would give the team another penalty killer, and at the rate the Blues go to the box you can't have enough of those.
Q: If Tyler Bozak is unable to play Thursday, what would you do with the lines? I’d like to get Sammy Blais some ice time, but Jacob de la Rose is more likely to step into Bozak’s penalty-kill role.
A: The options would seem to be inserting Blais on that wing or putting in de la Rose and bumping Oskar Sundqvist up. If it goes on for more than one game, I could see both options being used, since Craig Berube will want to get Blais and de la Rose games, though I think Blais would be the long-term choice. … Since de la Rose hasn't played yet this season, he could be used Thursday.
Q: How close is Robert Bortuzzo to returning?
A: Bortuzzo hasn't been on the ice yet, but the Blues brought him on the trip. That's all we know at the moment. He's been out long enough that he's going to need a few practice sessions to get back up to speed, so Thursday would seem unlikely. Presumably if the Blues didn't think he might play on this trip, they wouldn't have brought him along. Those chances might be slim, but under the COVID protocols, if they didn't bring him on the trip with the team he probably wouldn't be able to play because of the quarantine he'd have to do if he flew commercial and joined them later. His presence on the trip is an encouraging sign.
Q: It appears that not all the players came to camp at prime fitness level. Do you see Craig Berube utilizing the taxi squad to give guys a night off here and there?
A: I don't know if this season will be different -- let's face it, it is different -- but sitting NHL players is something that happens mostly on the margins. You can sit third-pairing defensemen and fourth-line forwards, but anything above that really goes against the hockey ethos. So Ivan Barbashev could get a game off, for sure, but it's going to take a lot for Robert Thomas to be sat for some rest. And it's not like the taxi squad is brimming with phenoms. Robert Thomas would have to be playing very poorly before having Mackenzie MacEachern in, even in a different spot on the lineup, to produce a net gain. Though if that ever happens, it will be in the next three weeks, because this is when the schedule is the heaviest.
Q: What do you make of the play that Jordan Kyrou made on Alex Pietrangelo on Tuesday night?
A: That was a heck of a play, fighting off Pietrangelo and going to goal. That play took speed and strength for Kyrou. A very good sign. And a play like that will do wonders for his confidence. Taking on and beating a top-class defenseman will do that for an emerging young talent.
Q: It seems like every defenseman Marco Scandella is paired with ends up playing really well. He must be an easy player to develop chemistry with. Any sense of whether it is his skill set or demeanor that complements others so well?
A: Scandella has a great demeanor off the ice, and I could see that extending onto the ice as well. He quickly became very popular in the room (back when I could go in the room and see these things). He said he felt quite comfortable when he got here, as well. And being a good player really helps you fit in, too. He's done that. He's been a good fit on the left side for what the Blues want to do.
Q: With 10 percent of the games already played, how would you describe the Blues' identity in 2021?
A: Their standard identity of being a team solid on the forecheck and good defensively, but one that still commits too many penalties. The team is turning over the puck way too much and not getting to the net as well as it should. The Blues have bent but not broken so far.
Q: How far are Jake Neighbours and Scott Perunovich from getting a shot in the NHL?
A: Neighbours has a long way to go, and he may not end up getting in many games this season. Perunovich will depend on how the defenseman situation sorts out. At present, when Bortuzzo is healthy, Perunovich is 10th in line on the blueline. If the Blues make a trade and/or someone gets hurt, then all of a sudden he's real close. And if Perunovich finds his way onto the 23-man roster, chances are the Blues will get him in a game.
Q: What's your take on the penalties? Are the Blues getting the short end of the stick or are they committing more penalties and not drawing penalties by not moving their feet enough?
A: Five delay-of-game penalties and two too-many-men penalties are definitely self-inflicted. There's been a lot of stick penalties, and while not all have been warranted, most of them were. (Marco Scandella's cross check Tuesday was roundly disagreed with by the Blues. Torey Krug's interference call in the second Kings game seemed marginal.) And the Blues haven't done as much to force other teams to commit penalties. The Blues have yet to have more power plays than their opponent even once this season. If the Blues can limit themselves to having to kill four penalties per game, that will be progress.
Q: What do the Blues do if Jordan Binnington has to miss a couple of weeks?
A: They would say a prayer for Ville Husso. If it's only going to be a couple weeks, that probably would preclude them from trying to acquire an experienced goalie. And for the record, Husso has shown he can be very good. He hasn't done it yet, but I've seen him play some very good games in goal. Admittedly, they were preseason games, but he showed some skills.