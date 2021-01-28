 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blues-Vegas game postponed; Petro on Vegas COVID list, says he had "zero contact" with any Blues
0 comments

Blues-Vegas game postponed; Petro on Vegas COVID list, says he had "zero contact" with any Blues

{{featured_button_text}}

Updated with more information at 6:30 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Thursday night’s NHL game between the Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights has been postponed after a Vegas player and a second member of the Knights’ coaching staff entered COVID-19 protocols.

Turns out that Vegas player is none other than Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain who signed with the Golden Knight in free agency in October.

Pietrangelo told the Post-Dispatch via text Thursday night that he had mild symptoms. "All good," he said. "Just trying to keep the family safe."

He was on the NHL's daily COVID list Thursday; there were no Blues listed.

During non-pandemic times, several Blues _ perhaps most of the team _ might have met with Pietrangelo for dinner on Monday night after the team arrived in Vegas. Pietrangelo may have even played host at his spacious mansion in the Vegas area. But not this year.

"Zero contact with any of those guys," Pietrangelo said via text.

Since the Blues have been practicing at T-Mobile Arena all week, and the Golden Knights have worked at their City National Arena practice facility 20 minutes away all week, it's not like Pietrangelo could've even bumped into a member of the Blues in the hallway or on the ice.

But Pietrangelo was on the ice for a whopping 28 minutes 57 seconds in the Blues' 5-4 shootout victory over the Golden Knights on Tuesday. So he obviously was in close contact with some Blues during that game _ like that key Jordan Kyrou goal with Pietrangelo draped all over him in the second period.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch he's not worried about any Blues testing positive because of contact with Petro or any other Golden Knight.

"I don’t get consumed by it, so it is what it is," Armstrong said. "We get tested every day and we go to work.

"I’m not worried about it, because I can’t control it. I don’t want to speak for everybody else. You can worry about anything you want. I try and only worry about things you can control."

As the news was announced, the Blues were on the ice taking part in their usual morning skate at T-Mobile Arena. Meanwhile, at their practice facility 20 minutes away, the Golden Knights did not hold their scheduled practice.

The postponement decision was made by NHL, NHL Players’ Association and club medical groups after recent tests “warranted more caution while the league continues to analyze more tests results” according to the NHL.

There is no word yet on when the game might be rescheduled, except that it could come in the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to Armstrong the Blues learned of the possibile postponement about 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, or about an hour before their scheduled morning skate.

"We were having a meeting at the rink and an optional skate," Armstrong said. "Everybody was there, so we just decided to practice. It came down pretty quick."

All members of the main roster except for Ryan O’Reilly (and the injured Tyler Bozak) practiced Thursday at T-Mobile. O'Reilly rarely misses a practice, optional or otherwise, so his absence was conspicuous.

But Armstrong said: "It was just a maintenance day. He’s fine."

On Tuesday, Vegas played the Blues without any of its coaches behind the bench after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID. General manager Kelly McCrimmon served as emergency coach, with help from coaches from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson (Nev.) Silver Knights.

Now, there's at least another coach as well as Pietrangelo on the COVID list.

With no game tonight, the Blues changed their travel schedule, and left Las Vegas for Anaheim late Thursday afternoon. Media availability for the team Thursday was canceled by the Blues

"We moved our flight up to 3 (Pacific time)," Armstrong said, shortly before the team left for Anaheim. "We’ll just get settled in there and get ready for our games Saturday-Sunday. I haven’t talked directly with the league since the announcement to find out when we’ll reschedule it or what the process is.

"So you just sort of take everything as it comes and not try to push it. We were told we weren’t gonna play, so we had our practice, we’re back at the hotel. Guys just had what would normally be their pregame meal and we’ll back up and move on."

The team is still scheduled to be off Friday in Anaheim, as was originally planned pre-postponement.

But the Blues got a full practice in at T-Mobile, something they normally wouldn't do on a game day. They ran lines and defensive pairings, with Jacob de la Rose holding O’Reilly’s spot on the first line with Zach Sanford and David Perron.

Once again, Sammy Blais skated with Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman on the third line in place of Bozak, who suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Vegas’ Mark Stone in Tuesday’s game — a hit that the Blues thought was a dirty play.

Bozak already had been ruled out of Thursday’s game by Berube and is not expected to play Saturday in Anaheim.

As was the case in Wednesday’s practice, Vince Dunn skated with Niko Mikkola on the third pairing Thursday, another indication that he will return to the lineup in Anaheim after being benched Tuesday.

It looks like the Blues are switching the top two D-pairings as well, with Torey Krug skating with Justin Faulk, and Marco Scandella paired with Colton Parayko for the second day in a row in practice. Krug and Parayko had been paired together in all seven previous games; Scandella and Faulk in six of seven. (Scandella missed the Jan. 20 San Jose game with an upper-body injury.)

But Berube did mix his D-pairings during Tuesday’s Vegas game, foreshadowing the current switch.

After a full 45-minute practice, the main group trickled off the ice. But the Blues weren’t done yet. Out came the full six-man taxi squad for a practice session, joined by goalie Ville Husso and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Although still on the injured reserve list, it marked the second day in a row that Bortuzzo has skated. He has missed five consecutive games after suffering an apparent concussion in Game 2 of the season Jan. 15 at Colorado. His head was slammed into the boards by Valeri Nichushkin of the Avalanche. There was no penalty called on the play.

The Blues-Vegas game was the ninth contest to be postponed in the NHL so far this season. Four Dallas Stars games have been postpoined and four Carolina Hurricanes games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Blues have been lucky and diligent so far. Be it in training camp or through seven games of the regular season, they have yet to have a player miss any time due to COVID.

"Again, we had people (test positive) prior to it different times," Armstrong said. "But we’ve been fortunate, when we went back to work both times we never had a case. That’s a real positive."

(No pun intended there.)

Armstrong continued: "Guys are doing everything they can to stay healthy."

THURSDAY'S LINES, PAIRINGS

Forwards

Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron

Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou

Hoffman-Thomas-Blais

Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Defensemen

Scandella-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Dunn-Gunnarsson

WHERE’S THE DEFENSE?

The Blues are allowing 3.71 goals per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL. One of the reasons for that is the equally uncharacteristic number of shots on goal the Blues are allowing: 33.3 per game which ranks 26th.

PENALTY DISPARITY

Through seven games, Blues’ opponents have been on the power play for 19 minutes 2 seconds more than St. Louis. In essence, the Blues have given opponents nearly a full period of extra power play time this season. It breaks down to 2:43 of extra power play time per game for the opposition, or nearly 1 ½ power plays.

That’s a lot of extra time on the ice for the St. Luis penalty kill unit. And although the Blues have done better lately on the PK, they still rank only 27th in PK efficiency at 69.4 percent.

BLUE NOTES

The Blues are cranking up the physical game. They had 30 hits in Tuesday’s game, marking the second consecutive game with 30 or more hits.

With 16 blocked shots Tuesday, the Blues have been in double figures in blocks for four straight games.

Kyrou trending up; Dunn trending down: Jim Thomas on the Blues 2021 identity so far

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports