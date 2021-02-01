Blues-Vegas game rescheduled for March

The NHL has found a new home for that postponed game last Thursday in Las Vegas. The Blues will now play that contest Monday, March 22 at T-Mobile Arena, with a 9 p.m. Central start time.

That game was called off due to COVID-19 issues involving members of the Vegas coaching staff as well as former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo.

In addition, because of some COVID-related rescheduling machinations by the San Jose Sharks, the Blues have had to reschedule a Feb. 26 contest in San Jose. That game will now be played on Monday, March 8 in San Jose, with a 9:30 p.m. Central start.

When their original schedule was released, the Blues had some built-in open days for the potential rescheduling of games: March 7 through 11, and March 21 through 25. The games rescheduled Monday nibble into both of those windows.

The scheduled Feb. 26 game at San Jose was supposed to be the first game of a season-long six-game road trip. Now it’s the last game of that same trip.

The Blues play Feb. 27 at San Jose, March 1 and 3 at Anaheim, March 5 and 6 at Los Angeles, and then it’s back to San Jose for the March 8 makeup game.

By moving the Vegas game to March 22, that now becomes the season’s second-longest trip at five games. The Blues play March 15 and 17 at Los Angeles, March 19 and 20 at San Jose, then wrap up the trip March 22 at Vegas.

