Blues vetrean Perron voted onto all-star team as 'Last Man In'

Call him a late bloomer at age 31 if you will. You can certainly call him an integral part of the Blues' success, this year and last.

And as of Saturday evening, for the first time in his career, you can call David Perron an NHL all-star. Perron was selected as the Central Division “Last Man In” in fan balloting over the past 10 days that concluded Friday night

The forward from Sherbrooke, Quebec, joins teammates Jordan Binnington, Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo in the NHL All-Star Game, scheduled for Enterprise Center in just two weeks,on Jan. 25.

Perhaps that billboard exhorting fans to vote for “DP57” helped. Or the postgame endorsement by Binnington on Tuesday. Or the Twitter endorsement by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Yes, there was a lot of buzz around town about voting Perron into the all-star game, and here he is.

“I thought obviously he should have been in there from the start,” O’Reilly said Saturday morning before the results were announced by the NHL. “He’s a huge reason why we're in this position we are now.