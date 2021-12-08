Blues vs. Red Wings: Can team get on win streak at home?

By Jim Thomas
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Enterprise Center
TV, radio: BSM, WXOS (101.1 FM)
About the Red Wings
Young, fast, skilled. This isn’t the Detroit hockey team we’re used to seeing in recent years; the Blues made that discovery firsthand in a 4-2 loss at Little Caesars Arena the day before Thanksgiving. In the finest performance by an opposing goalie against the Blues so far this season, Alex Nedeljkovic was stellar — stopping 35 of 37 shots. Rookie Lucas Raymond, one of the early Calder Trophy favorites, scored a goal. Former Blue Robby Fabbri sealed the deal with an empty-netter.
Raymond leads all NHL rookies in goals (10) and is tied for first in points (22). Moritz Seider leads all NHL rookie defenseman in scoring with 18 points (three goals, 15 assists). Seider left Tuesday’s 5-2 loss against Nashville with an apparent injury, but is good to go against St. Louis. Nine-goal scorer Tyler Bortuzzi is on the COVID list. The Nashville loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Red Wings (13-10-3).
- Jim Thomas
Jim Thomas @jthom1 on Twitter jthomas@post-dispatch.com
