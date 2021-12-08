Blues vs. Red Wings: Can team get on win streak at home?

Young, fast, skilled. This isn’t the Detroit hockey team we’re used to seeing in recent years; the Blues made that discovery firsthand in a 4-2 loss at Little Caesars Arena the day before Thanksgiving. In the finest performance by an opposing goalie against the Blues so far this season, Alex Nedeljkovic was stellar — stopping 35 of 37 shots. Rookie Lucas Raymond, one of the early Calder Trophy favorites, scored a goal. Former Blue Robby Fabbri sealed the deal with an empty-netter.