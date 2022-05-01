Blues vs. Wild: When they play and where to watch

Monday, Game 1: at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BSM, ESPN Wednesday, Game 2: at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., BSM, ESPN Friday, Game 3: at Blues, 8:30 p.m., BSM, TNT Sunday, Game 4: at Blues, 3:30 p.m., BSM, TBS May 10, Game 5: at Minnesota (if nec.), TBA, BSM May 12, Game 6: at Blues (if nec.), TBA, BSM May 14, Game 7: at Minnesota (if nec.), TBA, BSM
Photos: Blues hold final practice before the start of playoffs
Blues prep for playoffs
A trio of Blues watch from the bench while their teammates run a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues forward Ivan Barbashev, center, and left winger Pavel Buchnevich, right, share a laugh during a practice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022 as they prepare for a first-round playoff series against Minnesota that begins Monday. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot from center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (28) protects the puck from St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) while running a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas (18) and left wing Nathan Walker (26) run a drill while head coach Craig Berube watches during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) takes a shot on goal during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) warms up before a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown (22) takes a shot against a pair of Blues goalies while left wing David Perron (57) watches at the start of practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube watches the team practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, acts as a screen for goaltender Ville Husso (35) while running a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown (22) takes a shot at goal during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Blues coach Craig Berube watches players run a drill during a practice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues were preparing to take on the Wild in Minnesota on Monday the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Blues center Ryan O'Reilly skates during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown, left, and center Ryan O'Reilly, right, listen to goaltending coach David Alexander explain a drill during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) talks with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues fly to Minnesota to take on the Wild on Monday in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Blues forward Tyler Bozak, left, and several teammates watch a drill from the glass during a practice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The Blues were preparing to take on the Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Photo by Colter Peterson,
