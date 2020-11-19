 Skip to main content
Blues Walman agrees to two-year deal
Blues workouts continue before sequestered season

St. Louis Blues players Jake Walman and Jordan Kyrou talk during the morning workout on Thursday July 23, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

While Niko Mikkola and Scott Perunovich have drawn most of the attention on the Blues’ list of defenseman prospects, Jake Walman remains on the team’s radar.

Walman, 24, and a third-round draft pick in 2014, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the club. He had been a restricted free agent who was arbitration eligible, but did not file for arbitration.

It’s a two-way contract for the 2020-21 season, but a one-way deal in 2021-22 according to the Blues. No further contract info was available immediately.

“Jake had a solid season in the AHL,” general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “His skating and agility fit well in today’s game, and we are looking forward to Jake coming to St. Louis and competing for a position on the team.”

After three seasons at Providence College, Walman spent the past three seasons in the American Hockey League — playing primarily for the Blues’ affiliate in San Antonio. In 57 games last season for the Rampage before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the AHL, Walman had eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points. All were career highs for Walman in pro hockey.

He spent 10 days on the Blues’ roster last season, appearing in his first NHL game Jan. 4 at Vegas. He was plus-1 in 11 minutes, 4 seconds of ice time with one blocked shot.

Walman’s deal leaves fellow defenseman Vince Dunn as the only remaining unsigned player in the Blues’ organization.

