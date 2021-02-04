Blues weekend series with Avalanche postponed; they'll play Coyotes instead

The Blues games this weekend with Colorado have been postponed because of multiple Avalanche players entering the league's COVID protocol. Instead, the Blues will play Arizona on Saturday and Monday, giving them four consecutive games against the Coyotes.
The game Saturday will start at 2 p.m. as was scheduled for the Avalanche game. The Sunday game has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m.
It's an example of the flexibility the NHL will have to adopt as it navigates its way through the season. This has been the toughest week so far in terms of players entering the COVID protocol and games being postponed.
"The decision (for the postponements) was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days," the league said.
Those games with the Coyotes were originally scheduled for March 29 and 31. The move avoids the Blues being off for a week, as their game on Tuesday in St. Paul has already been postponed, but their Thursday game is still on. After that, the Blues go to Arizona for two games, meaning they will play six of seven games against the Coyotes. (The Coyotes, meanwhile, will play six straight against the Blues.) Those dates in March are now open for inevitable makeup games.
The Avalanche have been shut down through Feb. 11. They were supposed to face the Wild tonight, and then after the Blues, have a two-game series with the Coyotes in Denver.
The Avalanche currently have two players in the league's COVID protocol, Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog. Minnesota currently has seven players in COVID protocol, which does not necessarily mean a positive test. The Wild played at Colorado on Tuesday.
The four postponements for the Avalanche bring the number of games postponed this season to 26.
Dunn paired with Parayko
The “revival” of Vince Dunn continues. Just nine days after being benched in Las Vegas, Dunn now finds himself paired with Colton Parayko _ obviously a top 4 pairing _ for tonight’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Coach Craig Berube indicated it was a matchup-related move following Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center.
“Certain teams we play, I think we can mix our D-pairs up just a little bit,” he said. “I know (the players) probably don’t like it as much but there’s certain matchups and things like that. So we worked Dunn with Parayko last game a little bit, and Scandella.
“So you’re probably gonna see a little bit of the same tonight.”
Marco Scandella had been paired with Parayko the past three games, and was scheduled to open Thurday's game with Niko Mikkola on the third pairing.
Scandella had been averaging 20 minutes of ice time through his first seven games _ he missed Game 4 of the season against San Jose (Jan. 20) with an upper-body injury. But his ice time dropped to 13:44 Sunday in Anaheim and 15:20 in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Berube indicated that the change in minutes for Scandella had more to do with Dunn’s improved play lately than Scandella’s play falling off in any way.
“Dunn’s playing well, and we’re trying to get minutes for a lot of guys,” Berube said. “It’s a deep D-corps, so we’re just trying to find minutes for a lot of D-men. It’s not easy to do every night.”
Maybe so. But after taking part in pregame warmups on the third pairing with Mikkola, it was announced that Scandella was scratched because of an upper-body injury. Perhaps an aggravation of the one that sidelined him against San Jose.
Carl Gunnarsson took over in his place.
In the three games since his benching, Dunn scored a goal Jan. 30 against Anaheim; played 21:30 Jan. 31 against Anaheim _ his highest total in nearly a calendar year; and had a goal, an assist and was plus-3 Tuesday against the Coyotes.
“Obviously, he’s a very good player,” Parayko said. “He makes things happen all the time. He’s very smart, very easy to play with. The beauty of it is over here we’ve got a lot of good players on the back end and we can kind of interchange things, we can try new things throughout the year still allowing us to have a solid D-corps.
“Obviously, this is a different year. You never know what’s gonna happen. So it’s just nice to have a little bit of chemistry with everybody.”
Dunn and Parayko haven’t been paired together a ton during their Blues’ tenures, but they’re not strangers, either. During the 2017-18 season, they were paired together 18 games (as far as the opening lineup; not counting in-game changes). During the Stanley Cup season of 2018-19, they were paired together eight times.
SEEING RED
The Blues will be wearing their reverse-retro jerseys tonight, so there won’t be a lot of the color blue on the ice. Look for guys in red; that’s the Blues.
“They’re pretty cool. They’re nifty,” Parayko said. “I really liked the blue retro, so this is obviously kind of the reverse colors and I think they’re cool. Obviously not normal seeing a lot of red in our team’s uniforms but very unique.”
END OF GAME
Things got a little dicey for the Blues after Arizona pulled goalie Darcy Kuemper late in Tuesday’s game, and of course Berube noticed.
“We lost coverage a little bit there on two plays that we gotta tighten up,” Berube said. “It’s gotta be better; a little more puck pressure in zone, too.”
Captain Ryan O’Reilly said the topic has been discussed.
“Obviously, the last goal we don’t want to be giving up,” O’Reilly said. “We have to make it easier on Binner (Jordan Binnington). We have to keep the puck out of the middle and keep it the outside; have them shoot from there.”
COYOTES, THE SEQUEL
The Blues were down 1-0 and outshot 11-1 midway through the first period in Tuesday’s game. Their first goal in tonight’s rematch is to avoid that against the Coyotes.
“I think they’re gonna come strong” O’Reilly said. “They’re gonna come fast again. They’re gonna try to jump on us right away. We have to maybe get to our game a bit quicker. I think we have to establish ourselves physically. If we can do that, I think that’ll help kind of slow them down a little bit and start to frustrate them.”
Antti Raanta, who has played only one game this season (Jan. 16 against San Jose), gets the start in goal tonight for Arizona. He’s 4-2-2 over his career against the Blues, with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.
Also for Arizona, defenseman Illya Lyubishkin and forward Michael Chaput will make their season debuts.
BLUES PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Hoffman-Thomas-Blais
Clifford-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Dunn-Parayko
Scandella-Mikkola (Per NHL.com)
Goalie
Binnington
COYOTES PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Keller-Schmaltz-Garland
Caggiula-Dvorak-Pitlick
Brassard-Hayton-Kessel
Chaput-Larsson-Hayden
Defensemen
Chychrun-Goligoski
Demers-Hjalmarsson
Oesterle-Lyubushkin
Goalie
Raanta
BLUE NOTES
O’Reilly won a season-high 18 faceoffs on Tuesday; he’s 35-for-50 in his last two games, a 70-precent win rate. So far this season he ranks eighth in the league among players with 100 or more faceoffs, at 59.4 percent.
O’Reilly enters tonight’s game with a six-game points streak (two goals, five assists).
Jordan Kyrou played a season-high 16:31 Tuesday, in part because he played a season-high 2:33 on the power play.
For the first time all season, the Blues committed less penalties than their opponent on Tuesday: Arizona committed five minor penalties, with Nos. 4 and 5 coming on a four-minute high-sticking penalty against Drake Caggiula; the Blues committed three minors.