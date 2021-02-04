Blues weekend series with Avalanche postponed; they'll play Coyotes instead

The Blues games this weekend with Colorado have been postponed because of multiple Avalanche players entering the league's COVID protocol. Instead, the Blues will play Arizona on Saturday and Monday, giving them four consecutive games against the Coyotes.

The game Saturday will start at 2 p.m. as was scheduled for the Avalanche game. The Sunday game has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m.

It's an example of the flexibility the NHL will have to adopt as it navigates its way through the season. This has been the toughest week so far in terms of players entering the COVID protocol and games being postponed.

"The decision (for the postponements) was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health who determined that more caution was warranted while the parties are analyzing test results in the coming days," the league said.