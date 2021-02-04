Blues weekend series with Avalanche postponed

Coach Craig Berube indicated it was a matchup-related move following Thursday’s morning skate at Enterprise Center.

“Certain teams we play, I think we can mix our D-pairs up just a little bit,” he said. “I know (the players) probably don’t like it as much but there’s certain matchups and things like that. So we worked Dunn with Parayko last game a little bit, and Scandella.

“So you’re probably gonna see a little bit of the same tonight.”

Marco Scandella had been paired with Parayko the past three games, and was scheduled to open Thurday's game with Niko Mikkola on the third pairing.

Scandella had been averaging 20 minutes of ice time through his first seven games _ he missed Game 4 of the season against San Jose (Jan. 20) with an upper-body injury. But his ice time dropped to 13:44 Sunday in Anaheim and 15:20 in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Berube indicated that the change in minutes for Scandella had more to do with Dunn’s improved play lately than Scandella’s play falling off in any way.

“Dunn’s playing well, and we’re trying to get minutes for a lot of guys,” Berube said. “It’s a deep D-corps, so we’re just trying to find minutes for a lot of D-men. It’s not easy to do every night.”